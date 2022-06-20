Culture History Michael Moore

Michael Moore: Lift Every Voice: Thoughts from a Juneteenth Holiday

By Michael Moore

Juneteenth greetings, my friends.

On this episode of Rumble with Michael Moore, I celebrate and reflect on this important new holiday and the opportunity it provides to teach the real history of our country — and commit ourselves to finishing the job begun by Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglas and Abraham Lincoln: true equality, economic security and a level playing field for all Black Americans.

I also wish Paul McCartney a Happy Birthday, and I send one final appeal to all of us to get ready to act against the bad news that will be coming from the Trump-packed Supreme Court, full of religious zealots, any day now. There are no reserves this time. No one can sit on the bench. We must ALL be ready to flood the streets…

— Mike

  1. One of the necessary things to right the wrongs of slavery is to increase the minimum wage so that it would allow to people to actually live. It used to be that one could actually live on minimum wage. It was begun during the New Deal. In the early 60s we could actually live on minimum wage. To guage that, I use what I call the Hershey Bar Standard. In 1963 in CA the minimum wage was $1.50/hr. For an hour’s work one could buy 30 Hershey Bars or 10 NY subway tokens or 6 gallons of gas or 6 lbs of burger or 2 LPs (Elvis & Ella) or 2 movie tickets. To do that today and adjusting for taxation increases, minimum wage would have to be $33/hr not $15 or even $25 but $33/hr.
    To those that say we cannot possibly pay that. That it would cause massive inflation, I say that I think we as a nation are richer than in 1938 or 1963 so we can afford it. Maybe Bezos, Musk, Morgan, Gates, Buffett and the rest of the billionaire class will have to pay more taxes &/or reduce profits, but it can be done.

  2. More body-ID racism by ideologues, who come up with simplistic solutions for existential issues and fume when their lack of rational and informed thought is questioned.

