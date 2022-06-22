The Pentagon Gets More Money and Americans Pay the Price

What’s all this new defense spending for?

An aerial view of the Pentagon building in Washington, D.C. (Jason Reed / Reuters)

By Katrina vanden Heuvel / The Nation

Bipartisanship is a rare and endangered species in today’s bitterly divided Washington. Except when it comes to one thing: the Pentagon budget.

From Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her fellow House Democrats to minority leader Mitch McConnell and his fellow Senate Republicans, all agree that the Defense Department—which already boasts a budget higher, in comparable dollars, than its levels during the Cold War, and bigger than the combined military budgets of the next nine highest-spending countries—must have more. The only argument is how high the “top line” should go.

Ironically, this lone area of bipartisan consensus is a tribute not to the wisdom of the center but to its folly. Even as the military budget keeps going up, Americans are growing less and less secure.

