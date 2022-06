Share this: Tweet





By C-SPAN

https://www.c-span.org/video/?c5020972/user-clip-sen-warren-questions-fed-chair-powell

Senator Elizabeth Warren questions and urges caution to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. During a Senate Banking Committee hearing, Sen. Warren warned about what a recession could mean for millions of Americans and how rate hikes will raise borrowing costs for families and put jobs at risk.