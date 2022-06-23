Videos from the 2022 Labor Notes Conference

Share this: Tweet





Amazon Labor Union President Chris Smalls addressed the crowd at the Friday night plenary. Photo: Jim West / jimwestphoto.com

By Alexandra Bradbury / Labor Notes

Wow! What an amazing weekend. Thank you to all 4,000 troublemakers who converged in Chicago June 17-19 and made this year’s Labor Notes Conference incredible.

The energy you brought, the stories you shared, the connections you made, the ideas and plans you’re bringing back home—that’s what it’s all about.

Special thanks to everyone who volunteered their time, interpreted between languages, donated money, spoke in workshops and panels, led meetings, and shared songs, poems, and art!

This year’s conference was further enriched by the Juneteenth celebration and a first-ever collaboration with the Great Labor Arts Exchange.

The main sessions, a few of the biggest panels, and the concert were livestreamed and are now available in video form. Here they all are:

Friday Main Session

Friday, June 17, 7:30p.m.

Featuring:

Stacy Davis Gates, president-elect, Chicago Teachers Union

Nolan Tabb, John Deere striker, Auto Workers/Unite All Workers for Democracy

Dilson Hernandez, musician and hip hop artist

Sean O’Brien, president, Teamsters

Michelle Eisen, Starbucks Workers United

Chris Smalls, president, Amazon Labor Union

Bernie Sanders, U.S. Senator

Chair: Alexandra Bradbury, Labor Notes

Saturday Main Session

Saturday, June 18, 9:00a.m.

Featuring:

Lynn Marie Smith, The Motown Diva

Victor “The Mixer” Bouzi, IATSE Local 695

Marcia Howard, Minneapolis Federation of Teachers

Chair: Elise Bryant, Labor Heritage Foundation

Sunday Main Session

Sunday, June 19, 1:00p.m.

Featuring:

Israel Cervantes, Casa Obrera del Bajio, General Motors, Mexico

Jessica Wender-Shubow, Brookline Educators Union president

Jon Schleuss, president, NewsGuild

Liliana Herrera, singer-songwriter, with Lynn Marie Smith and Joe Jencks

Chair: Barbara Madeloni, Labor Notes

Panel: STRIKE! Reviving Labor’s Most Powerful Weapon

Friday, June 17, 1:00p.m.

Featuring:

Donna Jo Marks, Bakery Workers Local 364, Nabisco

Kevonna Neely, Communications Workers Local 1133

Sarah Pappin, Starbucks Workers United

Chair: Sara Nelson, Flight Attendants (AFA-CWA)

Panel: A Union Brews at Starbucks

Friday, June 17, 3:00p.m.

Featuring:

Mason Boykin, Jacksonville

Jaz Brisack, Buffalo

Kylah Clay, Boston

Alydia Claypool, Kansas City

Laila Dalton, Phoenix

Will Westlake, Buffalo

Bill Whitmire, Phoenix

Chair: Daisy Pitkin, Workers United-SEIU

Panel: Labor’s Upsurge: How Unions Can Make the Most of This Moment

Friday, June 17, 5:00p.m.

Featuring:

Mark Meinster, United Electrical Workers

Ruth Milkman, CUNY School of Labor and Urban Studies

Kylah Clay, Starbucks Workers United

Derrick Palmer, Amazon Labor Union

Chair: E. Tammy Kim, The New Yorker

Panel: Amazon Workers in Motion

Saturday, June 18, 2:00p.m.

Featuring:

Angelika Maldonado, Amazon Labor Union

Rev. Ryan Brown, Carolina Amazonians United for Solidarity and Empowerment

Chris Zamarron, Amazonians United

Jennifer Bates, Retail and Department Store Workers (RWDSU), Amazon Bessemer

Chair: Bianca Cunningham, Action Center on Race and the Economy

Concert: The Great Labor Arts Exchange

Saturday, June 18, 8:00p.m.

Featuring:

Jayme Winell

Judy Ancel

Phil Monsour

Anita Mathias

Talison Crosby

Dilson Hernandez

SongRise (Nikki Nesbary, Nadia Danielle, Anita Mathias)

Julia Wallace

Ryan Garcia

Emily Jo Tanzey

Sam White

Joe Jencks

Lynn Marie Smith

Seattle Labor Chortet (Diane Morrison, Bob Barnes, Miriam Anderson, and Lynn Marie Smith)

Annabelle Heckler

Ben Moss-Horwitz

Jacob Chaffin

Hali Hammer

Steve Jones

Ben Grosscup (with Dilson Hernandez, Nikki Nesbary, and Nadia Danielle)

Emcees: Kimmon “MacGyver” Williams and Ben Grosscup

Alexandra Bradbury is the editor of Labor Notes.