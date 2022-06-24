Health human rights Michael Moore Supreme Court

Michael Moore: EMERGENCY PODCAST SYSTEM: Millions Must Respond

Abort. The. Court.
Beyonce and her army of women at the barricades. (From her “Run The World (Girls)” music video)

By Michael Moore / Substack

Friends,

The choices we make in the next few hours will determine the fate of our democracy.

Minutes ago the Supreme Court ruled, once again, that women are indeed second-class citizens — stripped of their rights to control their own bodies, and forced to give birth should they become pregnant.

This is one of the worst abominations ever committed by this country. And if we don’t act, RIGHT NOW, they will get away with it.

So, on this day of infamy, I ask, I beg, I IMPLORE you — 

MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD! 

FLOOD THE STREETS!

Join me and the other millions in the majority and PLEDGE TO FIGHT BACK — today, tonight, and EVERY DAY until full rights are restored to women.

Click here to find out where tonight’s protests are in your area. 

Remove all Republicans in November. 

— Mike

Michael Moore
Michael Moore

Writer. Filmmaker. Podcaster. Eagle Scout. Citizen.

  1. Moore is so tedious. Remove all Democrats. Just remove Congress for not giving a shit. Obama seemed not to care about codifying Roe.

  2. You tell um Mike!
    Lets make this a disaster for the Republicans.
    Not that the Democrats are any better-but it least it will be Fun!

  3. Fear porn from Micheal Moore designed to divert your attention away from the utter failure and arrogance of the democratic party, from your already dead democracy, from the consequences of the raping and pillaging of the system by the power elite, from the endless profit driven horrors that are brought to the world by our military industrial complex, from our universal subjugation to a globalist order that would make Orwell cringe.

    Divide and conquer…get the people divided on social issues, ideally ones that can be stoked forever to set them against each other and therefore keep them conquered. In the not too distant future Micheal will be telling you, you got to vote blue no matter who….again.

    God it’s so predictable at this point…..

    1. @JustAMaverick
      I agree with you except that abortion is not just some minor social issue. It affects overpopulation, the biggest problem on the planet, and it strips the right of over half the human population to have autonomy over their own bodies.

      But how is Moore calling for people to get into the streets mutually exclusive from what you said? Getting into the streets isn’t about voting.

    2. We need a massive march to address everything that’s wrong.
      Healthcare , wages, environment, censorship, surveillance … on and on.

      This is class war and we didn’t start it.

  5. A few things: 1) Women have always second class citizens, at best. 2) The Supreme Court didn’t suddenly make women that way. 3) Both the Democratic and Republican parties have sought to either eliminate or limit abortion rights. 4) If you’re going to fill the streets, fight for abortion free and on demand. And drop the term “choice” from your language.

