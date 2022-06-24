Michael Moore: EMERGENCY PODCAST SYSTEM: Millions Must Respond

Abort. The. Court.

Beyonce and her army of women at the barricades. (From her “Run The World (Girls)” music video)

By Michael Moore / Substack

Friends,

The choices we make in the next few hours will determine the fate of our democracy.

Minutes ago the Supreme Court ruled, once again, that women are indeed second-class citizens — stripped of their rights to control their own bodies, and forced to give birth should they become pregnant.

This is one of the worst abominations ever committed by this country. And if we don’t act, RIGHT NOW, they will get away with it.

So, on this day of infamy, I ask, I beg, I IMPLORE you —

MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD!

FLOOD THE STREETS!

Join me and the other millions in the majority and PLEDGE TO FIGHT BACK — today, tonight, and EVERY DAY until full rights are restored to women.

Click here to find out where tonight’s protests are in your area.

Remove all Republicans in November.

— Mike

