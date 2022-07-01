Biden Admin David DeCamp Military nato

Biden Says US Will Beef Up Military Presence in Europe

As NATO Summit Begins In Madrid, NATO is set to agree on an expansion of its forces in Eastern Europe.
U.S. President Joe Biden waits for the start of a round table meeting at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state and government will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool.

By David DeCamp / Antiwar.com

President Biden kicked off his three-day visit to a NATO summit in Madrid by announcing that the US plans to increase its military presence in Europe.

Speaking with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Biden said the US will increase the number of US Navy Destroyers stationed at a naval base in Rota, Spain, from four to six.

The president said that this was the first of multiple announcements the US and NATO will make at the summit on increasing their forces in Europe, steps being taken in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“And as I said before the war started: If Putin attacked Ukraine, United States would enhance our force posture Europe and respond to the reality of a new European security environment,” Biden told reporters.

“I’ll be laying out additional steps the United States is going to take with our NATO colleagues as our — in our summit tomorrow,” he added.

The US currently has over 100,000 troops stationed in Europe for the first time since 2005. Tens of thousands of US troops were sent to the continent around the time Russia invaded Ukraine, and Washington is looking to make the number of assigned troops in Europe reflect those currently deployed.

NATO is set to approve a significant increase in its troop presence in Eastern Europe and the Baltic States, although exact numbers aren’t set. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that part of the plan is to increase its high-readiness force from 40,000 troops to over 300,000.

Stoltenberg described the alliance’s plans as “the biggest overhaul of our collective defense and deterrence since the Cold War.” NATO preparing for its largest military buildup in decades as it is pumping weapons into Ukraine also means the risk of nuclear war is at its highest since the end of the Cold War.

Dave DeCamp

Dave DeCamp is the news editor of Antiwar.com, follow him on Twitter @decampdave.

6 comments

  1. I’ll bet Europe wants nothing more fervently that American troops telling them what to do /s, of course. This could finally get Europe to form a larger society (minus Britain, of course).

  2. Dave (AntiWar, Anti-Empire, but Pro-Wealth looting) — it’s not only about War, but also EMPIRE & the
    $ Big Money:

    The GINI Coefficient of Wealth INEQUALITY is a simple scale, where a GINI of 0.0 equates with all people in a country having the SAME Wealth, and where a GINI of 1.0 equates with ONE single person in a country having ALL the Wealth.

    The GINI Coefficient of Wealth INEQUALITY of China is 0.70 (below the global mean).

    The GINI Coefficient of Wealth INEQUALITY of Russia was (in 2021) 0.879 (highest/worst) in the world.

    The GINI Coefficient of Wealth INEQUALITY of America was (in 2021) 0.858 (the second highest/worst) in the world.

    The clear Projection of Russia’s GINI Coefficient of Wealth INEQUALITY for this 2022 year (when the figures are produced) — based on Russia having been dispossessed of vast oligarchic wealth, vast Russian/national wealth ‘currency reserves’, and significant beggaring of Russian citizen’s wealth — will IMHO, cause Russia’s 2022 GINI Coefficient of Wealth INEQUALITY to precipitously DROP to somewhere closer to China’s moderately low level near the 0.70 mean for all countries.

    However, the U.S. GINI Coefficient of Wealth INEQUALITY is likely to RISE precipitously to above 0.90 – “We’re #1”, “We’re #1”, “We’re #1” of our GINI Coefficient of Wealth INEQUALITY.

    Which proves that Our Oligarchs are the greediest in the World.

  3. Dead end society. And, as per usual, Sheared Off Post can’t really get its head around the rest of the world, the 80 percent of us in USA with crumbling walls, leaky roofs, no health care, dying post offices, amazingly broken food systems, the price gouging for everything. This is it for these criminals. So, Biden wants job growth, i.e. war war war machines, war personnel, war apps, war everything. Oh, the Chosen People in his administration. Oh, the Chosen People in the media. Oh, the Chosen People in every branch of penury-producing industry, and oh the Chosen People in every financial transaction on planet earth.

    Biden, Democrats, Rotten Republicans . . . the folly of this Zombie Nation!

  4. A fool. The otherwise ineffectual (at home) go for “the gun.” A real “man.” Along with those profit maniacs who don’t give a rat’s ass beyond who’s winning the competition. Forget people – just collateral damage. Forget the environment – it’s here to make a dime. Forget nuclear conflagration, what good is nuclear if you don’t use it. Obliterate the enemy whatever the cost. And we’re supposed to proud of our country? For this? Deep affliction with hubris-itis which the sages have said, goeth before the fall. So much for the creative response. Nada.

  5. As a European I, and many others, do not want US forces occupying our lands. It is clear they occupy their bases in Europe and beyond purely for US power projection and to position actual and potential conflict zones as far away from the US as possible.

    Europe as a geographical and political entity is more than capable to assess and determine its own security threats and responses without US interference. My guess would be these threats would reduce without the US interference and with wiser diplomatic statecraft regardless who sits in the Kremlin or wherever else.

  6. I want to say I’m incredulous, but disgusted isn’t even enough. This administration won’t lift a finger (well, apparently, the middle finger) against the criminal insanity being perpetrated by the Supreme Court. But. Hey. War. Military. Reminds me of Beavis manicly running around as the Great Cornholeo. But he needs weapons for his Warhole. 🤦🏻‍♀️🤬

