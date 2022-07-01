5 comments
Absolutely brilliant!!!!! I love the way it reminds the adults, who are familiar the Dick and Jane books, of THEIR innocence. And HOPEFULLY realize that denying abortion, in cases of rape and/or incest of a child or teenager, is just as criminal as the original crime!!!!!
It’s criminal to deny any person the right to make decisions about their health. Rape and incest? That’s it? If my spouse thinks it’s her body, and the zygote is not wanted, and she can have a safe removal of the cells, then it’s her choice. You want to call it a developing child, or person, or kid, in her uterus, then keep that bs to yourself. Again, forced vaccinations, which is against informed consent. Forced procedures, against informed consent. Forcing people to carry a cancer, against informed consent. If a person sees a zygote as a cancer in her life, then she has the right to remove it. Get over the mumbo jumbo of personhood. It’s a false defense of cells growing in a body.
Caitlin J captures it well,
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2022/06/27/ten-thoughts-on-abortion/
For me the issue of abortion comes down to bodily sovereignty, not only in that the state has no business forcing unevidenced beliefs about metaphysical personhood upon people’s reproductive systems, but also in that it’s immoral to force anyone to let their body be used by anybody else.
Leaving aside philosophical debates about whether a fetus is a person and all the faith-based mental contortions you need to pull off to make a small cluster of cells seem the same as you or me, bodily sovereignty means abortion should be a right even if we concede that the fetus is a person. No person of any age, whether six weeks in utero or sixty years out utero, has a right to use my body without my permission.
If I needed to be hooked up to your kidneys for my survival, the fact that I would die without the use of your kidneys wouldn’t legitimize the state forcing you to let me use them against your will. In exactly the same way, it’s illegitimate for the state to force a woman to let a fetus use her body to gestate just because it can’t live outside her. Even if we grant both the woman and the fetus full bodily autonomy, a woman refusing to let a fetus use her body is not a violation of the fetus’s bodily autonomy because the woman isn’t at fault for the fetus’s inability to survive outside the womb anymore than you’d be at fault for my inability to survive without the use of your kidneys.
Yessiree. Righteous fundamentalists included, this happens to more than many might think. Thank you Mr. Booth for the picture worth a thousand words that reminds us of the tyranny of this most un-supreme pious court.
At the end of the day, it is ridiculous that abortion should need the OK (or Not OK) of politicians….It is a private matter, not a governmental issue.