White House Says US Won’t Push Ukraine to Negotiate with Russia

The US hasn't shown any interest in pursuing negotiations to end the war.
By Dave DeCamp / Antiwar.com

John Kirby, the National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications, said Sunday that the US will not push Ukraine to reach a negotiated settlement with Russia even if the Biden administration thinks it’s the right thing to do.

Kirby, who recently joined the NSC after serving as the Pentagon’s spokesman, said that the US will continue to support Ukraine in its war and that it’s up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky if and when to pursue negotiations with Moscow.

“[Zelensky] gets to determine how victory is decided and when and on what terms. And [what] we’re going to do is continue to make sure that can succeed on the battlefield so that he can succeed at the table. But even President Zelensky will tell you that the time is not now for those discussions,” Kirby said in an interview with Fox News.

Kirby’s comments came after CNN reported that White House officials privately doubt that Ukraine can retake all the territory Russia has captured since it invaded on February 24. Zelensky has maintained that his goal is to drive Russia out of those areas, but the report said US officials are debating if they should push Zelensky to change his goals as Russia continues to make gains in the east.

While Kirby said it’s up to Zelensky whether or not Ukraine will negotiate, the West had pressed him to stop talking to Russia earlier in the war. According to a report from Ukrainska Pravda citing sources close to Zelensky, Johnson told the Ukrainian leader during his visit to Kyiv on April 1 that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be pressured, not negotiated with.

The report said that Johnson told Zelensky that “even if Ukraine is ready to sign some agreements on guarantees with Putin,” Kyiv’s NATO backers are not ready. The report said Johnson’s position was that of the “collective West,” which felt at the time that Putin was not as strong as they initially thought and saw the war as an opportunity to “press him.”

The exact details of the Ukrainska Pravda report haven’t been confirmed, but Johnson later told French President Emmanuel Macron that he “urged” the Ukrainians not to negotiate with Russia. Earlier peace talks between the warring sides that, according to Russia, showed some promise have since stalled.

The Biden administration has shown no interest in pushing for peace talks to end the fighting and has continued to dump billions of dollars worth of weapons into the war zone. The administration has also abandoned diplomacy with Moscow altogether. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hasn’t spoken with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, since February 15.

Dave DeCamp

Dave DeCamp is the news editor of Antiwar.com, follow him on Twitter @decampdave.

3 comments

  1. You’ve got to be joking! Biden suddenly thinks a ‘negotiated settlement is the right thing to do’! Might have been a good idea a while ago. And, he’s the boss of Blinken, isn’t he? If not, who is? Is Blinken an emperor, like the Supreme Court?

    Wow! Now that the Russians have achieved their objective (the Donbass) with a much smaller and easier to defend border, why do they have to ‘negotiate’? I suppose there ought to be a ‘formal end’, however we all know, “white man speak with forked tongue’, so anything the US pawn Zelensky might agree to will be ignored a year later.

    Our country is so blatantly dishonest and disruptive that I wonder how anyone can stomach it. I often feel the need to throw up, and I live here.

    Reply

  2. It doesn’t matter if Ukraine does or does not negotiate some terms with respect to the land war in Ukraine. The much bigger issue is the global economic war (sanctions, embargos, confiscations, etc.) the West, led by the US, have initiated against Russia.

    Ukraine is at best a minor player in this economic conflict, and is in no position to negotiate anything. And the US, despite the fact that it, and more especially the EU, are suffering / will suffer further significant damage have shown no willingness to compromise or de-escalate.

    The West is losing this economic war, their governments are simply whistling past the graveyard, and the mainstream media are playing their role of ignoring the issue, and distracting the general population from noticing what is unfolding in real time. Interesting times, indeed.

    Reply

  3. How many of these milquetoast pieces of nothing reporting (sic) will this digital dungeon continue to propogate? It’s embarassing how convoluted these little blurbs are, and the inverted J-School news heuristic, what a foolish thing to attempt given the disgusting circumstances of this Love and Death in a Time of Full-Throttle Propaganda!

    This quote by the perversion, Kirby, well, why not get some person of gravitas to comment on the absolute saturation of lies. So, billions in weapons, billions in USA and Nato flyover satellite and digital warfare, billions for this corrupt ZioLensky and his Nazi Mentality, billions and billions, and the concerted PsyOp of lies lies lies about how well (sic) UkoNazi’s are doing in their racist reaction to a special military operation (so many of us want the Mister Z of Russian fame to hit all those palaces of putridity in Kiev, including the war criminals at the top, to include Coke – Ain Zelensky? All of that fed to ZioLensky, that is not dictating the terms of this “war”?

    Look deeply at this statement by that human stain, Kirby. It is as empty and full of fluff and lies as anything coming out of the Press, including the left-leaning (leaning left only because those faux lefties are drunk on their bacon mash IPA’s).

    “[Zelensky] gets to determine how victory is decided and when and on what terms. And [what] we’re going to do is continue to make sure that can succeed on the battlefield so that he can succeed at the table. But even President Zelensky will tell you that the time is not now for those discussions,” Kirby said in an interview with Fox News.

    Reply

