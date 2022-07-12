VIDEO: As US Funnels Money to Ukraine, Independent Media Faces Pressure to Parrot Official Narrative

As the Pentagon authorizes an additional $400 million for Ukraine’s defense on Friday, bringing estimated total U.S. security spending on Ukraine under President Biden to a staggering $8 billion, we speak to Joe Lauria, editor-in-chief of Consortium News, about the pressure on news media to follow a single approved narrative on the Ukraine war. The independent media outlet recently had their PayPal account shut down and received notice from NewsGuard, a fact-checking group, that they are under review for publishing fake news. “American and European audiences have been fed the idea that Russia has been failing in this war and that Ukraine still has a chance to win, but I think we’re starting to see reality seep into the reporting,” says Lauria.
3 comments
This DN has slid slid slid. Millionaire Amy and her Soros handlers, well, it was such a decline when I was working in radio in Spokane for a Low Power community stattion.
Check out these old but highly relevant interviews. On all topics. And, of course, I was a peer, more in the know than old Amy. I saw her struggle with “climate change,” and she brought on the usual suspects, and that includes McKibben and then her love of Greta. Never hard hitting and asymetrical thinkers.
Joe is Wall Street Journal, Joe. and while this isn’t surprising that Amy’s War and Peace Report, or her Pandemic Report — Mask Up and Boost Boost Report, is getting Joe on.
Remember Aaron Mate’s year or so tenure there at DN?
IN any case, whoopee.
Link to Haeder interviews. I have one I did of Amy, but is was a fund drive thing, so it was just her yakking about donating to our station, KYRS-Thin Air Community Radio, Spokane, so nothing big there.
It’s about time …
Lauria deserved more than his “15 minutes” – but it was a crack in the “progressive” media wall of failing to deal with “the other side”
I have oft been “disappointed”, as they say, in DNs’ coverage of several issues – and wonder if this is just “a token” to ward off criticism – but the fact remains there is too little coverage of this stuff on “TV” – and she does have widespread exposure – so I’ll take whatever i can get in stuff like this – with some encouragement perhaps we can get her to do more …