YouTube Host Demonetized for Challenging U.S. Government on Ukraine

Let us remind ourselves: nothing is free. If it’s marketed as free, then YOU are being sold.
So we have to use platforms that give us the freedom we thought we had before all the sensoring.
We know what they are.
This is just the way it is now.
I love Jackson. I will find his podcasts wherever they are!
Am I supposed to agree here? OF course. But this is old hat. Anybody with any truth to them, who truly go against the empire of lies; were taken off youtube a long time ago. These were moderate platforms, not strong powerful voices. They still follow the narrative. Trump was stifled. No, we don’t know who we really voted for in many decades, the ballot machines are owned by the Bush family and operated by CIA affiliates. Trump was another puppet, he gave us Operation Warp Speed, he shut down the economy, raised the nuclear armaments by a trillion dollars. Those who go against the establishment media are far gone from most platforms, and many will be incarcerated as I was. I gave Dore my books to read, he is aware of what I speak, but plays the ignorant one, he goes along with the deception, he will not step out into the “conspiracy theorist” world, while knowing the truth. He is an establishment controlled opposition, no bals.
Jimmy Dore is many things, but establishment controlled opposition he is not. You can tell because the establishment would never allow even controlled opposition to say the things Jimmy does, not in a million years. Every word that comes out of his mouth is anti-establishment bordering on rebellious.
That is why I like him, despite his emotional frailty.
America claims to be the land of freedom ,where if anything, it is anything but. Hand held communications give the illusion of freedom of speech and access ,but actually it’s used to harvest info ,data and identities ,with intent to isolate ,Im afraid this is going to get much worse ,
Many people recognise the Ukraine war as a proxy war ,and the more Ukrainians that die the happier the military industrial complex is as it will be used to fuel their own agenda !
These platforms appear to be totally ignorant as to how things really work. Two sides of the same coin, no democrat or republican politician gets any significant position without proving loyalty to the Vatican and globalists. Most actually know, including Dore, but the audience won’t, because money and position are more important than truth. The real powers (and it is not the puppet president) are controlling the actions, and the narrative on all sides. We are headed towards a totalitarian fascist world technocratic police state of 500 million survivors by 2025- and most will be Chinese, who are already obedient sheep. The people remain ignorant, due to the media, including controlled opposition like Dore, who will complain of censorship while avoiding it by not speaking truth. To give him any ear is too much. I have no love for him or the other journalists who deceive. The establishment news media, including the alternative news media that play along the game to keep on the air are contemptible. Rumble, bitchute, brandnewtube, Rokfin, and many other outlets are there for them to speak truth uncensored, but there is less money there. I have no sympathy for sold out bland “journalism” it is not really journalism, it is whitewashed old hat propaganda.
Scheer- I don’t expect you to allow this to be seen, it is for you to read. You would not allow my comments to be seen, and now I figured out why. I had commented that the news platform DEMOCRACY NOW should not be funded. I am all for good news journalists. They are not that. Most journalists refused to tell the truth of the covid vaccines, and as a result the majority of people took them . Along with graphene and spike proteins that destroy the immune system, masks and distancing that are scientifically useless, and much more vital information did not go out from them, as the establishment news platforms, including that one, are dominated by the CIA. I still hold that nobody should fund them. They are not interested in truth or our wellbeing, their god is money. After my newsletter went out telling people to fund some good journalists, you restored my ability to comment, that is how I figured out why you had censored me. I don’t think that many people would read your posts if they knew you had censored me. CENSORSHIP IS A DIRTY TRICK USED BY MANIPULATIVE POWERS AND ENTITIES. DO YOU GET THE DRIFT? i AM COPYING THIS MESSAGE AND WILL USE IT IF NECESSARY. I DON’T LIKE HOW YOU ROLL. I have the right to suggest that bullshit media not be funded by people’s hard earned money.
The biggest threat to freedom of the press is fake news, and the bigoted fanatics who insist on absolute truths that reside with their presets of ‘alternative facts’.