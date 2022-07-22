Police Accountability Stephen Janis Taya Graham Video

VIDEO: Mainstream Media Says Copwatchers Are a Menace—Here’s Why They’re Wrong

Police Accountability Report hosts Taya Graham and Stephen Janis discuss a recent win to protect the right to record police in the second highest court in the land with guest Abade Irizarry (aka Liberty Freak).
By Taya Graham and Stephen Janis / The Real News Network

In this live conversation and Q&A, Police Accountability Report hosts Taya Graham and Stephen Janis discuss a recent win to protect the right to record police in the second highest court in the land. Guest Abade Irizarry (aka Liberty Freak) joins the stream to discuss the cop watching incident that started his quest and how the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment must be fought for.

If you have evidence of police misconduct or brutality, or if you have a question for Taya or and Stephen, please share it with us and we might be able to investigate for you. You can email us tips privately at par@therealnews.com, message us at Police Accountability Report on Facebook or Instagram, or @eyesonpolice on Twitter.

Taya Graham is an award-winning investigative reporter who has covered U.S. politics, local government, and the criminal justice system. She is the host of TRNN’s “Police Accountability Report,” and producer and co-creator of the award-winning podcast “Truth and Reconciliation” on Baltimore’s NPR affiliate WYPR. She has written extensively for a variety of publications including the Afro American Newspaper, the oldest black-owned publication in the country, and was a frequent contributor to Morgan State Radio at a historic HBCU. She has also produced two documentaries, including the feature-length film “The Friendliest Town.” Although her reporting focuses on the criminal justice system and government accountability, she has provided on the ground coverage of presidential primaries and elections as well as local and state campaigns.
 
Stephen Janis is an award-winning investigative journalist whose work has been acclaimed both in print and on television. As the Senior Investigative Reporter for the now defunct Baltimore Examiner, he won two Maryland DC Delaware Press Association Awards for his work on the number of unsolved murders in Baltimore and the killings of prostitutes. His in-depth work on the city’s zero-tolerance policing policies garnered an NAACP President’s Award. As an Investigative Producer for WBFF/Fox 45, he has won three successive Capital Emmys: two for Best Investigative Series and one for Outstanding Historical/Cultural Piece.
He is the author of three books on the philosophy of policing: Why Do We Kill? The Pathology of Murder in Baltimore; You Can’t Stop Murder: Truths About Policing in Baltimore and Beyond; and The Book of Cop: A Testament to Policing That Works. He has also written two novels, This Dream Called Death and Orange: The Diary of an Urban Surrealist. He teaches journalism at Towson University.

Police Accountability Report, hosted by Taya Graham and Stephen Janis, is a weekly show that seeks to expose and hold to account one of the most powerful institutions in this country—the police.

The show shines a critical light on all facets of American policing, exploring the systemic and political imperatives that put law enforcement at odds with the communities they purport to serve.

  1. Oh, there is a reason they are pigs. Man, my young days on the cop beat for mid-sized newspapers, and then a few small town ones in Southern Arizona. White reporter (me) who was a communist but kept that to myself around these Gestapo and pathetic Sheriff’s, city cops, renta-a-cops, military police, border patrol, even a few times with FBI. When you get with them, one on one, or in a group, drinking or shooting off rounds (they always wanted to test me around automatic weapons . . . fools . . . I was taught early on how to handle a Che AK-47), they are beasts. Racist. You want to know what the males think of women? hands down they are macho (many are not real athletic, but boy, macho). Abusive. Everyone is a suspect, and the badge and the courts and the media (MSM) love cops.

    Even all the lies and junk TV and movies, all of that, they lap up like rabid bats. You get the picture. So, after 50 years (almost) since my first pig beat, they are even worse, militarized, secretive and definitely all in for 24-365 surveilling.

    They do not care about others lives. Forget about it if you are having a mental health issue in public. Forget about it if you are houseless. Jaywalking while Black-Latino? You are a target.

    And the racist judges, DAs, the lot of them, end of discussion.

    More than defund the police.

    Rip this shit-hole system down to the ground, rip it up from the roots.

  3. FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHTS, there is no alternative; all politicians are tyrrants, especially in canada and the cops DO NOT UPHOLD THEIR OATHS TO THE CONSTITUTION, DO NOT KNOW THE LAW, AND ARE THE MUSCLE FOR THE TYRRANTS

