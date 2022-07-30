By Russel Brand / YouTube
Yes, it’s worse. That’s one reason that the US public knows so little about the background of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. MSM never mentions the coup the US pulled in 2014 resulting in the Nazu murder of 14000 Russian-speaking citizens in the Donbas. The endless lies about Putin and Russia instigated and kept alive by the Clintons who never fail to use the words, “Soviet” and “KGB,” neither of which has existed in over 20 years. The old cold war is carried on by not only by the Clintons’ lies and the MSM but by the Pentagon, the MIC, the war weapons-makers and the congress people who get richer daily by perpetuating war. When I was recently in Russia, the openness was a nice surprise when compared with the censorship of everything Russian in the land of the “free” press. Will things change? No, witness the slow murder of Julian Assange who revealed the truth about the criminality of the US in war crimes.