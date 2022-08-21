Katie Halper Interviews Bob Scheer

1 comment
-
The most “Taboo Reporting” is just to expose what Ron Suskind did in hectoring and pressuring Karl Rove to blurt-out in October of 2004 — and which was printed in “these ‘TIMES’ they are a-changing” (slowly but progressively) when he got Rove to admit simply that “We’re an Empire now”.
Suskind’s prodding and pestering reporting combined with the century-old efforts by Mark Twain to co-found the American ‘Anti-Imperialist’ League in 1898, along with Chomsky, Zinn, Bacevich, Chalmers Johnson, and many other visionaries founding the “‘American Empire Project’ in 2000, and the exposure of the “Quiet American” [Graham Greene] Disguised Global Crony Capitalist Racist Propagandist Criminal Ecocidal Child-Killing & War-Starting EMPIRE, controlled by the ‘Ruling-Elite’, UHNWI, <0.003%ers, TCCers, arrogantly self-appointed "Masters of the Universe", and "Evil (not-so) Geniuses" [Kurt Andersen] — which hides Empire behind their totally corrupted dual-party Vichy-facade of faux-democracy — has continued the research and fight to overcome the Global TCC & TNS Empire centered in America 'The Not Beautiful' facade.