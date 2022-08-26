Climate Change International Robert Scheer SI Podcast

Alan Robock: The Terrifying Research Nuclear Powers Don’t Want You to See

by
Climate scientist Alan Robock, one of the authors of a groundbreaking Nature Food paper on the little-discussed impacts of nuclear war, talks to Robert Scheer about his work.
Humanity is, according to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, “just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation.” The warning, made at the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, arrives at a time of alarmingly heightened tensions around the world. Just a few days after Guterres made that statement, Nature Food published a harrowing scientific paper that drove home the UN Secretary General’s message: “Global food insecurity and famine from the reduced crop, marine fishery and livestock production due to climate disruption from nuclear war soot injection.” The paper (which you can read in full here) was written by a handful of leading experts who have spent years studying the potential impact of nuclear war on food supplies. The results are stark. 

Alan Robock. [Rutgers University]

On this week’s “Scheer Intelligence,” Alan Robock, a Rutgers University climate scientist and one of the authors of the groundbreaking Nature Food paper, joins host Robert Scheer to discuss its findings. Throughout the conversation, Robock issues a few warnings of his own. There is no case in which using nuclear weapons would not lead to mass death for several reasons, he says, including the weapons themselves and the climate change triggered by the nuclear smoke. This climate change would lead to a nuclear winter that would ultimately cause billions of people to starve to death. 

Although the climate scientist and his colleagues have been trying to sound the alarms as loudly as they can be based on their findings, they’ve found very little interest among some of the world’s biggest nuclear powers, including the U.S. In fact, Robock was unable to get any U.S. government funding for his critical research despite the clear urgency and importance of his work. Scheer, who visited Chernobyl after the nuclear plant disaster and interviewed American and Russian leaders and scientists throughout the Cold War, argues that the war in Ukraine is one of the biggest nuclear threats the world has faced since then. Listen to the full conversation between Robock and Scheer as they grapple with the cold hard facts that the scientist has found regarding any modern-day nuclear weapon use. 

  1. Sorry to spoil the party here but, if the “bigwigs” create any type of situation that will lead up to a nuclear war, there is absolutely nothing anybody (including everyone listening to as well as reading this) can do to stop it.
    Organize, vote, have town hall meetings, maybe even a short lived protest or two; you have no say. It’s their system, created by them and for them.
    The rest of us all just happened to be born into it.

  2. The only solution to these multi-‘Issue’ problems is to recognize that the Global War to control the fast-coming Global Empire can not be fought with “Bomb Power” [Garry Wills 2010] because there cannot be any winner — but with ‘Global Propaganda Power’, which of course lies with America (which it dominates through the English language, media, and Western geopolitical political fortune of dumb luck).

    IMHO, the best luck for our world at this point, relative to William Robinson’s “Global Capitalism and the Crisis of Humanity” [2014] would seem to be to change the ‘weak tea’ facade of; SRI and ESG failures to achieve anything with respect to leveling America’s “We’re #1”, “We’re #1”, “We’re #1” GINI Coefficient of Wealth Inequality death-march into a progressive democratic social political-economic system based and balanced over time with PEP (Positive Externality Profits) — instead of the SRI and ESG ‘rope a dope’ continuations that could lead to a far fairer, but seemingly aggressive program of “Wealth Reform” capped at $25M.

    The pyramid must be lowered and based on:

    LOVE OVER
    POWER, MONEY
    HATE & EMPIRE

    1. BTW, William Robinson’s latest, “Can Global Capitalism Endure?” [August 7th, 2022 Kindle edition] is self-evident IMHO.

  3. Besides going to Ukraine, Sen. Markey also went to Taiwan, which visit arguably increased international tension and nuclear war likelihood.

