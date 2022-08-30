CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou on What We Learned From FBI’s Mar-a-Lago Search Affidavit

Share this: Tweet





The Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. Via Flickr by Gage Skidmore.

By Kevin Gosztola / The Dissenter

Kevin Gosztola was joined by CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou, who helped him go through the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search affidavit and break down what was learned. They discussed the construct of “national defense information” and storing classified information in a private residence.



Both offered their responses to the heavy redactions in sections of the affidavit, and John pulled from his expertise to assess the likelihood that “clandestine human sources” were exposed to harm.



John pled guilty to violating the Intelligence Identities Protection Act (IIPA). He was asked if Trump may have violated this particular law.



Toward the end, Kevin and John outline what punishment Trump would face if prosecuted while also grappling with the risk of political fallout for the Justice Department and the FBI if Trump is indicted.



The video has chapters. If you watch on YouTube, you can skip around to the parts that you particularly want to hear.

Kevin Gosztola Managing editor of Shadowproof, host of the “Dissenter Weekly,” co-host of the podcast “Unauthorized Disclosure,” and member of Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Author Site