3 comments
-
More blood drops splashed or squirted – or both – back at the sides (above / below the window?) would have been appropriate!
-
The blood is going to flow. Oh boy is the blood going to flow. The winds of chaos are upon us.
-
Apparently you haven’t noticed, JAM; the blood is ALREADY flowing, and has been for some time. The problem is, only one faction is armed and prone to violence.
(Well, you COULD argue it’s TWO factions that happen to have similar goals but for completely different reasons: 1) The misguided folks who have bought into a certain kind of propaganda and THINK they’re fighting for freedom, and; 2) the authoritarians who thank the would-be freedom-fighters for their ignorance of the actual situation.)
-