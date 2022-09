Share this: Tweet





By Paul Jay / theAnalysis.news

Noam Chomsky and Daniel Ellsberg discuss the significance of the life of Mikhail Gorbachev and what the deconstruction of the Soviet Union means for today’s world. Noam and Daniel join Paul Jay on theAnalysis.news.

00:00 – Introduction

01:09 – End of the Soviet Union and the Role of Gorbachev

03:28– Gorbachev’s Role in a Non-Nuclear World

16:43 -The Need for Cooperation

24:15 – Conclusion