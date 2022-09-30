Foreign Policy International Russia-Ukraine

Putin Approves Annexation of Ukrainian Territories at Ceremony Friday

Russia's two houses of parliament need to ratify the annexations.
During the signing ceremony of the treaties on the admission of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions into Russia. From left to right: head of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo, head of the Zaporozhye region Yevgeny Balitsky, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin, head of the Luhansk People’s Republic Leonid Pasechnik. Kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

By Dave DeCamp / Antiwar.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin took the first step to annex four Ukrainian territories by signing documents at a ceremony this morning.

After the signing, the European Union immediately released a statement claiming the annexation was illegal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv would “accelerate” its application to become a member of NATO.

Russia is moving quickly to absorb the territory it controls in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and the breakaway Donbas republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR) after referendums on joining Russia were held in the regions.

Putin’s signing off on absorbing the territories will be the first step toward formal annexation. Russia’s Constitutional Court will need to verify the decree complies with the law, and it needs to be ratified by Russia’s houses of parliament, the State Duma and the Federation Council.

The Federation Council is expected to discuss the issue on October 4. While there are still more steps that need to be taken, Russia absorbing the territories is almost certain.

The US and its allies have condemned the referendums as shams and said they will not recognize the territories as Russia. But Moscow has made clear that after the annexation, it will consider attacks on the areas as attacks on Russian territory, which could potentially be defended with nuclear weapons if Russia feels that its existence is threatened.

Dave DeCamp

Dave DeCamp is the news editor of Antiwar.com, follow him on Twitter @decampdave.

  1. For the EU, with Fuhrerin von der Lying(sic) at its head, and the USA as its partner, to pretend they follow international law and respect anyone’s “territorial integrity” is a sick joke.

  2. So predictable…. their elections are a sham…our elections are always perfect.

    Where are the reporters in the various provinces speaking to the population and finding out what THEY are saying. Based upon many of the reports from non MSM reporters on various websites, including this one, it would seem to me that the vast majority of the population in these provinces do want to align with Russia vs Ukraine. Just as they did in Crimea. Clearly the history of these regions since the 2014 coup confirm their desire to align with Russia.

  3. Washington is trying to destroy Russia pure and simple. NATO has been a pawn and has been used for this purpose, a purpose it was never represented to the public as part of its mission. The US and its allies are intentionally destroying any world peace efforts by playing war games that could result in total destruction. This sickness of the President and his Fascist corporate benefactors is part of the New World Order and Great Reset and violates any concept of sovereignty of foreign nations. Simply stated it is evil. They are trying to box in Russia and eventually take it over, which is contrary to any concept of pure Democracy, but as we know Biden uses some bastardized concept of Democracy to fuel his aggressions. We have to stop this and push for peace not war. The constant demonization of Russia and others will result in nothing favorable for humanity, and its about time we started thinking of humanity for a change and forgot about war and killing for control, power and domination purposes. Biden and the Corporate state are DEMONIC as Chris Hedges has implied. They care not about the earth just look at what they did with the pipeline and leaking all that methane? Who the hell is Washington to be interfering with Russia and its geography anyway . How would Washington feel if Canada were annexed by Russia. Total insanity and ignorance.

