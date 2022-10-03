Dave DeCamp International Russia

Blinken Says Nord Stream Sabotage Is a ‘Tremendous Opportunity’

The secretary of state says it's an opportunity to remove Europe's dependency on Russian energy.
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken holds a joint press availability with Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly at the the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., on September 30, 2022. [State Department photo by Ron Przysucha/ Public Domain]

By Dave DeCamp / Antiwar.com

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that the attacks on the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines that connect Russia to Germany offer a “tremendous opportunity” to end Europe’s dependency on Russian energy.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity to once and for all remove the dependence on Russian energy and thus to take away from Vladimir Putin the weaponization of energy as a means of advancing his imperial designs,” Blinken said at a joint press conference with Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly.

“That’s very significant and that offers tremendous strategic opportunity for the years to come,” Blinken added.

Blinken made the comments when asked what the US and Canada are doing to ease Europe’s energy crisis in the wake of the Nord Stream sabotage. Blinken said that Washington had been working for some time to provide Europe with more energy, and as a result, the US is now Europe’s biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

“And we’re now the leading supplier of LNG to Europe to help compensate for any gas or oil that it’s losing as a result of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” Blinken said.

Over the years, the US worked hard to oppose Nord Stream 2 by imposing sanctions but failed to stop its construction. The project was paused by Berlin after Russia invaded Ukraine.

There was always a chance Nord Stream 2 could be brought online if relations between Europe and Russia thawed, but now the damage could be irreparable. Russia recently stopped delivering gas through Nord Stream 1 as a result of Western sanctions.

At this point, it’s not clear who was behind the attacks on Nord Stream, but the US certainly has a motive. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the “Anglo-Saxons” for the incident, appearing to point the finger at the US and its allies.

“Sanctions are not enough for Anglo-Saxons. They have turned to sabotage, it’s unbelievable, but true, having organized explosions on the international gas pipelines of the Nord Stream,” the Russian leader said during a ceremony for the annexation of four Ukrainian territories.

The US has rejected the claim that it was behind the attack, and Western media is hinting that Russia was responsible even though the pipelines are mainly owned by Gazprom, Russia’s state gas company.

The Associated Press called the claim that the US was involved a “baseless conspiracy theory” that was being pushed by the Kremlin and Russian state media. But one of the most significant allegations came from Radek Sikorski, a former Polish Foreign Minister and current Member of European Parliament. Sikorski thanked the US for the incident on Twitter in a since-deleted tweet, which was not mentioned in the AP story.

The AP also left out the context that the US had been trying to stop Nord Stream 2 from being constructed through sanctions and pressure on the German government.

While neither Nord Stream 1 nor Nord Stream 2 were delivering gas to Europe at the time of the sabotage, both pipelines were holding gas under pressure. The leaks that were caused by explosions resulted in what could amount to the largest-ever single release of methane gas. The leaks were discovered last Tuesday, and Danish authorities said the Nord Stream 2 finally stopped leaking on Saturday while the Nord Stream 1 stopped on Sunday.

Dave DeCamp

Dave DeCamp is the news editor of Antiwar.com, follow him on Twitter @decampdave.

  3. These people are freaking psychopaths.

    The only thing preventing all of us from dying in a conflagration of nuclear hellfire is the sanity and rationality of Russia and China. Think about that…if your not brainwashed.

    It beggars belief that Germany and the EU have decided to simply ignore the fact the US just slit their economic throats. From now on they are nothing but slaves on the leash, so desperate for US energy that they will now be subject to every evil whim and demand from the very people who destroyed them. You just can’t make stuff like this up.

    We stand at the brink of the abyss with madmen and psychopaths at the controls.

    Reply

  4. Eery US embassy and diplomatic building in Europe should be ablaze within days, or will the Europeans just drop the soap?

    Reply

  5. “I believe in intuition and inspiration. Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited, whereas imagination embraces the entire world, stimulating progress, giving birth to evolution. It is, strictly speaking, a real factor in scientific research”. Einstein

    ‘These and other ‘jigsaw’ nuclear narratives similar to those in 2017 are piecing together to paint a seed-planted picture of what’s about to unfold, which in turn will allow the US & UK their pretext ‘justification’ for a proportionate nuclear response, simply by psychologically softening-up their populations in advance, in order to gain the necessary drip-fed popular support required to pursue the ‘National Security’ emergencies they both so desperately need to declare in order to land US troops on UK soil – aka Orwell’s ‘Airstrip One’ – principally in oil-rich Scotland. Regardless of pretext, militarisation of the US, UK and beyond is *inevitable*’.

    ‘Ukraine to Faslane: Glasgow – The Gaslight Ground Zero for Global Britain & Five Eyes Fascism’ (2022) https://wp.me/p94Aj4-3j1

    Johnny McNeill
    #GaslightingGilligan (© 2017) 
    Twitter: @GasGilligan (*free download*)

    Reply

  6. Sec. Blinkin’s statement that the sabotage of the Nord-stream pipelines is a great opportunity to hurt Russia, demonstrates just how perfidious and perilous is U.S. policy about achieving world peace.

    Reply

  8. Can’t wait for a US oil (or liquid gas) tanker to blow up in the Atlantic Ocean.

    The US has already started WWIII. Thanks, Blinken (and Nod).

    Reply

