Watch: Assange Protests at UK Parliament & DOJ

Protestors will march around Parliament in London and around the Dept. of Justice in Washington on Saturday to support press freedom and to oppose Julian Assange’s extradition. Consortium News will bring you both events.

By Consortium News

Consortium News will be on the ground in Washington and in Westminster on Saturday to bring you coverage of a major event in the movement to save Julian Assange.

Thousands of supporters are expected to gather in Parliament Square at 1 pm London time at the Churchill statue to begin their march around the Houses of Parliament.

Six hours later, a rally will gather on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. in front of the Department of Justice building at noon for a slate of speakers, including Jill Stein, Ben Cohen, Chris Hedges and John Kiriakou. Supporters will then march around the DOJ headquarters.

It is up to Britain to decide whether to extradite Assange to the U.S., and up to the DOJ to decide whether to continue to prosecute him under the Espionage Act for publishing truthful information revealing U.S. crimes and corruption.

CN is setting up a live stream of both events which you can watch here. We will also record the events to be seen anytime afterward.

Stay tuned!