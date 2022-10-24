Foreign Policy Kyle Anzalone nato

101st Airborne Deployed to Ukraine’s Border ‘Ready To Fight Tonight’

by
4 Comments on 101st Airborne Deployed to Ukraine’s Border ‘Ready To Fight Tonight’
A commander said, "this is not a training deployment, this is a combat deployment"
Screenshot from CBS report.

By Kyle Anzalone / Antiwar.com

The White House has deployed thousands of American soldiers just miles from Ukraine to prepare for war, according to CBS News. Officers speaking with the outlet revealed they were there for combat against Russia.

Brigadier General John Lubas confirmed nearly 5,000 troops from the 101st Airborne recently joined the 100,000 American soldiers already deployed to Europe. Lubas described his troops as being on “full deployment,” and they are preparing to fight Russian soldiers in Ukraine. “This is not a training deployment, this is a combat deployment for us. We understand we need to be ready to fight tonight,” he said.

CBS Reporter Charlie D’Agata was embedded with the American forces as they conducted military drills – at a forward operating base – within four miles of Ukraine’s border. The 101st Airborne is engaged in joint exercises with Romanian forces, simulating Ukrainian soldiers’ combat against Russian troops.

Colonel Edwin Matthaidess said his forces have been “closely watching” the Russian soldiers, “building objectives to practice against” and conducting war games that “replicate exactly what’s going on” in Ukraine.

CBS News reported, “[Russia’s] goal is to cut off all Ukrainian access to the sea, leaving the country and its military forces landlocked.” CBS News did not provide a source for that assertion. The Kremlin has publicly said its war goal is limited to eastern Ukraine.

Lubas declared the division was “ready to defend every inch of NATO soil.” However, Moscow has never threatened to invade a NATO country. Ukraine is not a NATO member. When President Zelensky said Ukraine should be allowed into the North Atlantic alliance last month, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg rejected Kiev’s proposal.

The 101st Airborne is a light infantry division. It carries the nickname the “Screaming Eagles” as the Pentagon utilizes the 101st as a force that can deploy around the world within hours. Lubas described his division as bringing a “unique capability, from our air assault capability… We’re a light infantry force, but again, we bring that mobility with us, for our aircraft and air assaults.”

Romanian Major General Lulian Berdila told CBS News that the presence of American troops was reminiscent of WWII, “The real meaning for me, to have the American troops here, is like if you were to have allies in Normandy before any enemy was there.” The 101st has not deployed to Europe since the last world war.

Kyle Anzalone
Kyle Anzalone

Kyle Anzalone is the opinion editor of Antiwar.com, news editor of the Libertarian Institute, and co-host of Conflicts of Interest.

Author Site

4 comments

  1. This is just more of the same “fool’s errand” that has informed American policy towards Russia for many years. It seems the Yanks are “itching for a fight” but, frankly, they will probably not do any better in the Ukraine as they have done in Iraq or Afghanistan. Curiously, the American military is both feared and despised in the non-Western world, with its high tech weapons, ability to bomb, and its inclination to use those bombs for total destruction.
    The 101 depends on air superiority, which in the Ukraine, it will not have. We can look forward to many, many body bags coming back to the US.

    Reply

  3. One regiment of an airborne division will not turn the tide. This sounds like a bluff. The foolishness simply doesn’t seem to end.

    Reply

  4. The military appears to be a country unto itself – separate from and not beholding to the citizenry of the USA – as such a rogue state. Is there any more evidence that we need to state emphatically that the USA is a defunct democracy? If our “basically mercenary boots” are on the ground in Ukraine and a single shot is fired killing a Russian soldier – would that be anything less than a declaration of war? I thought it was Congress’s charge – the declaration Of war?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: