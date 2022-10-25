US Private Prison Industry: Profiting From Exploitation and Suffering

Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News talks about the high rates of incarceration in the US and the role of the private prison sector in intensifying the crisis.

By Peoples Dispatch

The recent strike by prisoners in the US state of Alabama has brought into focus the atrocious conditions in prison facilities across the country. These conditions are made worse by the fact the private prison industry’s tentacles are in every sphere of the system, extracting as much profit as possible. Eugene Puryear of BreakThrough News explains the reason for the huge prison population in the US, the role of the private prison industry, and the impact its lobbying has on politics.

Peoples Dispatch Peoples Dispatch, formerly The Dawn News, is an international media project with the mission of bringing to you voices from people’s movements and organizations across the globe. Since its establishment three years ago, it has sought to ensure that the coverage of news from around the world is not restricted to the rhetoric of politicians and the fortunes of big companies but encompasses the richness and diversity of mobilizations from around the world. author site