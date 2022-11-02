International Ray McGovern Russia

Putin Skewers US Ineptitude

by
5 Comments on Putin Skewers US Ineptitude
President of Russia Vladimir Putin gives a speech at the Valdai International Discussion Club meeting, in Moscow Oblast, Russia. Kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

By Ray McGovern / Antiwar.com

Speaking on Oct. 27 at the Valdai International Discussion Club, Russian President Vladimir Putin questioned the sanity of those who would “spoil relations with China at the same time they are supplying billions-worth of weapons to Ukraine in a fight against Russia.”

In answer to a question on “the growing tensions between China and the United States over Taiwan,” Putin labeled visits by top U.S. officials to Taiwan a “provocation.” Putin added:

“Frankly, I do not know why they are doing this. … Are they sane? It seems that this runs completely counter to common sense and logic … This is simply crazy.

“It may seem that there is a subtle, profound plot behind this. But I think there is nothing there, no subtle thought. It is just nonsense and arrogance, nothing else. … Such irrational actions are rooted in arrogance and a sense of impunity.”

BECOME A SCheerPOST PATRON

Elite, Exceptional People

What kind of people are behind what Putin describes? It turns out they come from the same stock of white-privileged, exceptional, ivy-mantled “Best and Brightest” that brought us Vietnam. This time, it is President Joe Biden who brought them in. Giving Biden the benefit of the doubt, I believe he was/is not smart enough to understand that they have made a big mess of things.

These are the sophomores, totally ignorant of how the Russia-China relationship had evolved, who told Biden at the Geneva summit on June 16, 2021 that “Russia is in a very, very difficult spot right now … being squeezed by China. …,” which Biden parroted planeside before departing Geneva.

In his Valdai speech Putin quoted from a Harvard Commencement address by Alexander Solzhenitsyn:

“A continuous blindness of superiority is typical of the West; it upholds the belief that vast regions everywhere on our planet should develop and mature to the level of present-day Western Systems.”

Putin adds:

“Solzhenitsyn said this in 1978. Nothing has changed. … Belief in one’s infallibility is very dangerous; it is only one step away from the desire of the infallible to destroy those they do not like. … “They arrogantly rejected all other variants and forms of government by the people and, I want to emphasize this, did so contemptuously and disdainfully … as if everyone else were second-rate, while they were exceptional.”

The day after Putin’s speech, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, asked for comment, said: “We highly appreciate the positive remarks by President Putin on China-Russia relations; they have maintained the momentum of robust development.” The foreign ministry spokesman added that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the day Putin spoke at Valdai, and that the two diplomats “exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis.”

‘Rules-Based International Order’

Putin lampooned the Antony Blinken/Jake Sullivan concoction of the “rules-based order.” As for the idea of “substituting ‘rules’ for international law.” Putin quipped, as he began his prepared remarks at Valdai:

“I was tempted to say ‘We are clear about who made up these rules’, but perhaps that would not be an accurate statement. We have no idea whatsoever who made these rules up, what these rules are based on, or what is contained inside these rules.

“It looks like we are witnessing an attempt to enforce just one rule where those in power … could live without following any rules at all and could get away with anything.”

Later, during the Q and A, Putin rang some changes on the “rules-based” concept:

“They are talking about rules – what rules? Where are they written and who has approved them? It is nonsense … nothing more than rubbish. Still, they keep drumming it into people’s heads indefinitely. And those who do not observe these rules will be subject to restrictions and sanctions.

Relaxed, Jocular, in Control

Putin appeared vigorous and fully alert, with a prodigious grasp of detail, during his three and a half hours on stage at Valdai. He even told a couple of jokes … one about Russia being blamed for everything – including broken toilets. In this connection, readers might enjoy this short video showing who was to blame for sabotaging the Nord Stream pipelines. (Perhaps one reason Putin seemed in such high spirits is that he had already seen this video.)

Nonetheless, in his earlier, prepared remarks, Putin was dead serious in addressing what he called, multiple times, the “tectonic shift” in the world correlation of forces.

“Now this historical period of boundless Western domination in world affairs is coming to an end. The unipolar world is being relegated to the past. We are at a historical crossroads. We are in for probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and at the same time most important decade since the end of World War II. The West is unable to rule humanity single-handedly and the majority of nations no longer want to put up with this. This is the main contradiction of the new era. To cite a classic, this is a revolutionary situation to some extent – the elites cannot and the people do not want to live like that any longer.”

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

* indicates required
Ray McGovern
Ray McGovern

Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, a publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. His 27-year career as a CIA analyst includes serving as Chief of the Soviet Foreign Policy Branch and preparer/briefer of the President’s Daily Brief. He is co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS).

author site

5 comments

  1. Nothing new -the stupidity of US foreign policy and that two autocrats would find common ground. Maybe in 2024 the US could add a third.

    Reply

  2. I have been following these Valdai discussions for a number of years now. What amazed me about this one was Putin’s ability to speak a great length about a wide range of economic, social and cultural issues. I need not delve into any of the minutiae here, other than to say that anyone who appreciates the music of Borodin and the amazing abstract expressionist painting of Vassily Kandinsky can’t be all that bad. That Putin should have become such a polymath, given the dire circumstances of his adolescent years, is a fact that is lost on those who are possessed of an irrational and self-defeating obsession with his demise and that of the nation he serves. In light of the crass hypocrisy of the West in their Herculean effort to present themselves as a paragon of world civilisation, to even suggest, that all of this is entirely pathetic, could be the understatement of the millennium. What do I mean by that ? Go ask Ray. . . . .

    Reply

  3. It’s good to see some of what Putin says in an ‘unfiltered’ manner, without the crass commentary of Msnbc/Cnn “contributors” (Security State plants) muddying the waters.

    Reply

  4. Far from being the “madman” that U.S. propaganda insists on depicting him as, Vladimir Putin is a highly intelligent, capable, and rational politician. His quixotic decision to invade Ukraine notwithstanding, he has been calling for negotiations and following the rule of international for many years while the U.S. and NATO have been ignoring all Russia’s insistence on negotiation and instead behaving like barbarians who only understand the club and the whip. I am an American and I have watched the U.S. threaten, sanction, destroy and intimidate all of my life, i.e., since the end of WWII. There is no rationality coming from the U.S. There never is. There is merely the obsession with a unipolar world with the U.S. and NATO as the ruling empire. They do not realize that that age has passed and the world is not going to accept this kind of thuggery for much longer.

    Reply

  5. Well, it’s not the US that did an about-face on withdrawing from the Grain deal when faced with the prospect of actually sinking grain ships in front of the world, is it?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: