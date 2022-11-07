The Head of the Secretariat of the 20th Party Congress Speaks About Amendment to CPC Constitution

Share this: Tweet





By Xinhua News Agency

Editor’s Note: This article was distributed by a Chinese government accepted source, but we believe it is worthy of a wider audience because it provides documentation of important ongoing dialogue within top circles in China unavailable elsewhere.

On October 22, 2022, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China adopted the “Constitution of the Communist Party of China (Amendment)”, and Xinhua News Agency interviewed the head of the Secretariat of the 20th Party Congress about it.

Q: Could you tell us why the 20th Party Congress amended the Party Constitution?

A: The party constitution is the general constitution of the party. It is a practice of our Party to amend the Party Constitution according to the needs of theoretical innovation and practical innovation at the Party’s National Congress. The current party constitution was revised and formulated by the 12th Party Congress. According to the development and changes of the situation and tasks, the 13th Party Congress to the 19th Party Congress mostly made appropriate amendments to the Party Constitution. Practice has proved that these amendments are conducive to better play the normative and guiding role of the Party Constitution.

Since the 19th CPC National Congress, the Party Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, has insisted on combining the basic principles of Marxism with the concrete reality of China and the excellent Chinese traditional culture, pooled the wisdom of the whole Party, promoted the new development of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and opened up a new realm of the modernization of Marxism. Under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the Communist Party of China has led the people of all nationalities to embark on a new journey of building a modern socialist country and marching triumphantly toward the second century goal. The power of truth and practical greatness of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has become more prominent, and has been widely recognized and supported by the whole Party, the whole army and the whole nationality, and the comrades of the whole Party have become more profoundly aware of the decisive significance of the “two establishments”.

Over the past five years, the Party Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, has coordinated the overall situation of the strategy for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the unprecedented changes in the world over the past century, taken charge of the great struggle, the great project, the great cause and the great dream, promoted the overall layout of the “five-in-one” and coordinated the “four comprehensive “The Party and the people of all nationalities have been united and led to effectively cope with the severe and complex international situation and the huge risks and challenges that followed, overcome many long-standing problems and accomplished many major long-term issues, and promoted the Party and the State to make world-renowned achievements. The Party and the State have made significant achievements, and our country has embarked on a new journey of building a comprehensive socialist modernization country. At the same time, the Party has insisted on managing the Party and ruling the Party in a comprehensive manner, implemented the general requirements of Party construction in the new era, implemented the Party’s organizational line in the new era, led the Party’s construction work with the Party’s political construction, promoted the Party’s development in a comprehensive and strict manner, found the second answer of self-revolution to break the historical cycle of rise and fall of governance, comprehensively promoted the Party’s self-purification, self-improvement, self-renovation and self-improvement, and gave full play to the Party’s role in the development of the country with Chinese characteristics. The Party’s leading role in the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics has been fully brought into play.

In the process of consulting the Party Central Committee on the topic of the 20th Party Congress report, all regions and departments unanimously suggested that the Party Charter be appropriately amended to include the new development of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics for a new era since the 19th Party Congress in the Party Charter, the new ideas and new strategies for governing the country put forward by the Party Central Committee since the 19th Party Congress in the Party Charter, and the Party Central Committee’s promotion of comprehensive and strict governance of the Party to a deeper level since the 19th Party Congress. The Party Charter was written with a series of major innovations and proven successful experiences. It can be said that the revision of the party constitution is necessary for the in-depth study and implementation of the party’s innovative theories, the need to promote the development of the party and the state, the need to promote the new great project of party construction in the new era, and the need to implement the spirit of the 20th party congress.

The 20th Party Congress comprehensively summarized the major achievements and valuable experience of the Party Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, in uniting and leading the entire Party and the people of all nationalities in adhering to and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics since the new era, analyzed the international and domestic situation, comprehensively grasped the new requirements for the development of the Party and the state in the new era and the new expectations of the people of all nationalities, formulated action programs and major policies, and put forward a series of new important ideas The Party has put forward a series of new important ideas, important views, major assertions, and major measures. The important contents of the report of the 20th Party Congress are reflected in the party constitution, making it a code of conduct and a fundamental guideline for the whole party, which is conducive to organically combining the study of the party constitution with the study of the spirit of the 20th Party Congress and promoting the implementation of the spirit of the 20th Party Congress.

According to historical experience and practical requirements, the Party Central Committee decided to make only appropriate amendments to the Party Constitution and established the principles of the amendment work: adhering to Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the “Three Represents” Important Thought, the Scientific Outlook on Development, and the comprehensive implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era; adhering to the development of Party Maintain the overall stability of the party constitution, amend only those elements that must be changed and on which a consensus has been formed within the party, and strive to make the amended party constitution fully reflect the latest achievements in the modernization of Marxism, the new ideas and new strategies of governance put forward by the Party Central Committee since the 19th Party Congress, and the fresh experience in party work and party construction, so as to adapt to the new situation and new tasks. The new requirements for the work of the Party and the Party’s construction.

Q: What are the main features of this revision of the party constitution?

A: Adhering to the development of internal Party democracy and concentrating the wisdom of the whole Party is an important principle of the Party Constitution revision as determined by the Party Central Committee, and is also the main feature of the Party Constitution revision work. After the preparations for the 20th Party Congress began, the Party Central Committee carefully studied the proposals of various regions and departments to include the revision of the Party Constitution in the 20th Congress, made the decision to make appropriate amendments to the Party Constitution, and set up a group to revise the Party Constitution. After the work of amending the Party Constitution was launched, the Party Central Committee issued a notice to solicit opinions from all regions and departments specifically on the amendment of the Party Constitution. On the basis of carefully studying the opinions and suggestions of all parties, the Party Charter revision program was proposed. The Standing Committee of the Central Political Bureau and the Political Bureau of the Central Committee deliberated on the amendment plan of the Party Constitution and formed the draft of the Party Constitution amendment for consultation. After that, the Party Central Committee solicited opinions from all regions and departments and representatives of the 19th and 20th Party Congresses on the draft amendment to the Party Constitution. General Secretary Xi Jinping attached great importance to and guided the revision of the Party Constitution throughout the process, personally chaired five symposiums to listen to the views and suggestions of the main responsible comrades of all provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, major units of the PLA and departments of the Central Military Commission on the revision of the Party Constitution. According to the feedback from various parties and suggestions for revision, the draft amendment to the Party Constitution was carefully revised, and after being considered again by the Standing Committee of the Central Political Bureau and the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, it was submitted to the Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee for adoption, resulting in the amendment to the Party Constitution submitted to the 20th CPC National Congress for consideration. During the 20th Party Congress, all delegates held serious discussions and proposed some amendments. On October 22, the plenary session of the Congress unanimously adopted the amendments to the Party Constitution. It can be seen that the amendment of the Party Constitution has widely solicited the opinions of all parties, concentrated the wisdom of the whole Party, coalesced the consensus of the whole Party, and reflected the will of the whole Party, which is a vivid practice of the Party Central Committee to fully carry forward the internal democracy of the Party.

Q: How to understand the significance of the amendment to the Party Constitution to enrich and improve the scientific connotation and historical positioning of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era?

A: Since the 19th Party Congress, General Secretary Xi Jinping, with the extraordinary theoretical courage, excellent political wisdom and strong mission of a Marxist statesman, thinker and strategist, has made profound thoughts and scientific judgments on a series of major theoretical and practical issues related to the development of the Party and the state in the new era, and put forward a series of original new ideas and new strategies for governing the country, writing a new chapter on the Chineseization of Marxism. The new chapter of the modernization of Marxism.

During the consultation process of this amendment to the Party Constitution, all regions and departments unanimously suggested that the new development of Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era since the 19th Party Congress be written into the Party Constitution to better reflect the significant contribution of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core to promote the Party’s theoretical innovation, practical innovation and institutional innovation. The amendment to the party constitution adopts this suggestion and enriches and improves the eighth natural paragraph of the general outline, which systematically answers the major issue of the times of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics and how to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era from the combination of theory and practice, and amends it to insist on combining the basic principles of Marxism with the specific reality of China and with the excellent Chinese traditional culture. It is a scientific answer to the major issues of the times, such as what kind of socialism with Chinese characteristics and how to adhere to and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era; it is the latest achievement of Marxism’s Chinesization, and it is the contemporary Chinese Marxism and 21st century Marxism, the essence of Chinese culture and the Chinese spirit of the times. At the same time, after promoting socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, add to write the realization of the first hundred years of struggle, opened a new journey to achieve the second hundred years of struggle.

These revisions are conducive to promoting the unified will and action of the entire party, deepening the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and giving better play to the fundamental guiding role of this scientific theory. The whole party must deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and put this thought into practice in all aspects of the work of the party and the state.

Q: Why did the amendment to the Party Constitution add the major achievements and historical experience of the Party’s century-long struggle?

A: The Party has always practiced its original mission during its century of struggle, united and led the people of all nationalities to write the most magnificent epic in the history of the Chinese nation for thousands of years, creating great achievements and accumulating valuable experience. According to the suggestions of various regions and departments, the amendment to the Party constitution adds a paragraph after the ninth natural paragraph of the general outline as the tenth natural paragraph, which reads: Since its establishment, the CPC has always made it its original mission to work for the happiness of the Chinese people and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and after a century of struggle, it has fundamentally changed the future destiny of the Chinese people and opened up the right path to achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, demonstrating the It has demonstrated the powerful vitality of Marxism, profoundly influenced the course of world history, and forged the Communist Party of China, which is at the forefront of the times. Through long-term practice, it has accumulated valuable historical experiences of adhering to the leadership of the Party, adhering to the supremacy of the people, adhering to theoretical innovation, adhering to independence, adhering to the Chinese Way, adhering to the world in mind, adhering to innovation, adhering to daring to struggle, adhering to the united front and adhering to self-revolution, which are the spiritual wealth jointly created by the Party and the people and must be cherished, adhered to for a long time, and constantly enriched and developed in practice. Dare to struggle, dare to win, is the party and the people invincible strong spiritual power. All the achievements of the Party and the people have been made through struggle. In the ninth paragraph of the general outline of the Party constitution, after the firm confidence in the road, theory, system and culture, the amendment adds the content of carrying forward the spirit of struggle and strengthening the skills of struggle. These additions are conducive to inspiring the whole party to strengthen its historical confidence and initiative, adhere to its original mission, inherit its red gene, grasp the historical characteristics of the new great struggle, and unite and lead the people of all nationalities to seize a new victory in socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Q: What adjustments and improvements have been made to the expression of the Party’s goals in the amendment to the Party Constitution?

A: According to the solemn proclamation made by General Secretary Xi Jinping on behalf of the Party and the people at the conference celebrating the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the amendment to the Party Constitution will amend the ninth natural paragraph of the general outline of the struggle to achieve the goal of “two hundred years” and the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation to the struggle to achieve the goal of the second hundred years and the struggle to achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The amendment to the Party Constitution amends the ninth paragraph of the general outline of the Party to the struggle to achieve the “two hundred years” goal and the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. At the same time, the expression that the CPC should lead the people of all nationalities to achieve the goal of “two hundred years” and the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in the 24th natural paragraph of the general outline has been revised accordingly. These adjustments are conducive to the Party’s comprehensive and accurate grasp of the new era and new requirements for the development of the Party and the national cause, focusing on achieving the second hundred-year goal, the realization of the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and coalescing the will and power of the entire Party and the people of all nationalities in the common struggle.

Q: What adjustments and enrichments have been made to the amendment to the Party Constitution regarding the primary stage of socialism?

A: The amendment to the party constitution absorbed the suggestions of various regions and departments, and made changes and improvements to the content of the natural paragraphs of the general outline according to the important ideas and views of General Secretary Xi Jinping since the 19th Party Congress and the relevant references in the decision of the 4th Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee and the resolution of the 6th Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee. In the original tenth natural paragraph of the general outline, the content of the Chinese modernization to promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is added; the expression of the basic socialist economic system is adjusted to: the basic economic system must be adhered to and improved with the public ownership system as the mainstay, the common development of multiple ownership economies, the distribution of labor as the mainstay, the coexistence of multiple distribution methods, and the socialist market economy system; the encouragement of some regions and some people to to encourage a part of the region and a part of the people to get rich first, gradually eliminate poverty and achieve common prosperity, to encourage a part of the region and a part of the people to get rich first and gradually achieve common prosperity for the whole people; to adhere to the development concept of innovation, coordination, green, openness and sharing, to grasp the new development stage, implement the new development concept of innovation, coordination, green, openness and sharing, and accelerate the construction of a new development pattern with the domestic circulation as the main body and the domestic and international double circulation The new development pattern is to accelerate the building of a new development pattern with the domestic cycle as the main body and the domestic and international cycles promoting each other, and to promote high-quality development; the comprehensive building of a moderately prosperous society is revised to the comprehensive building of a modern socialist country; the strategic objectives of economic and social development are adjusted to the following: to basically realize socialist modernization by 2035, and to build China into a modern socialist power by the middle of this century. In the original twelfth paragraph of the general outline, add to give full play to the role of talent as the first resource; to promote the national economy of higher quality, more efficient, more equitable and sustainable development, revised to promote the national economy of higher quality, more efficient, more equitable, more sustainable and more secure development. These revisions are conducive to promoting the Party’s unification of thoughts and actions to the Party Central Committee’s scientific judgment of the domestic and international situation and the strategic planning of the Party and national work, more consciously implementing the Party’s basic line, and continuously renewing the great history of China’s development in the new era with new development performance.

Q: What has the amendment to the party constitution enriched in terms of the overall layout of “five in one”?

A: Since the 19th Party Congress, General Secretary Xi Jinping has put forward a series of new concepts, ideas and strategies around the overall layout of “five in one”. The amendment to the party constitution incorporates these significant achievements and enriches the relevant natural paragraphs of the general outline. In the former sixteenth natural paragraph of the general outline, the content of the road of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics is added; the development of broader, fuller and sounder people’s democracy is amended to the development of broader, fuller and sounder people’s democracy in the whole process; the broad, multi-layered and institutionalized development of consultative democracy is amended to the broad, multi-layered and institutionalized development of consultative democracy; the establishment and improvement of democratic elections, democratic decision-making, democratic management and democratic supervision is amended to the establishment and improvement of democratic democracy. The original paragraph 18 of the general outline was amended to read “to establish and improve the systems and procedures for democratic elections, democratic decision-making, democratic management and democratic supervision. In the former eighteenth paragraph of the General Outline, the content of integrated development and security is added. The enrichment of these contents is conducive to the Party’s more conscious and determined implementation of the Party’s basic theory, basic line and basic strategy, and the overall advancement of the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Q: What changes have been made to the amendments to the Party Constitution in the areas of national defense and military construction, the united front, and foreign affairs work?

A: The amendment to the party constitution is based on the important ideas and views of General Secretary Xi Jinping on national defense and military construction, the united front and foreign affairs since the 19th Party Congress, and the relevant natural paragraphs of the general outline have been modified. First, in the original twentieth paragraph of the general outline, the insistence on political military construction, reform and strengthening of the army, science and technology, and rule by law, was amended to insist on political military construction, reform and strengthening of the army, science and technology, talent and rule by law; add the content of building the people’s army into a world-class army. Second, in the original twenty-second natural paragraph of the general outline, in accordance with the “one country, two systems” approach, revised to a comprehensive and accurate, unswerving implementation of the “one country, two systems” approach; add resolutely oppose and contain The content of “Taiwan independence” is added. Third, in the original twenty-third paragraph of the general outline, add the content of promoting peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom as the common values of all mankind; promote the building of lasting peace, common prosperity and a harmonious world, revised to promote the building of lasting peace, universal security, common prosperity, open and inclusive, clean and beautiful world. These changes are conducive to adhering to the road of strengthening the military with Chinese characteristics, promoting the practice of “one country, two systems” in the new era to move steadily forward and advance the reunification of the motherland, and promoting the building of a community of human destiny and leading the tide of human progress.

Q: What has the amendment to the party constitution adjusted and enriched the general requirements of party building?

A: Since the 19th Party Congress, General Secretary Xi Jinping has put forward a series of important ideas and major initiatives around the major contemporary issues of building what kind of long-term ruling Marxist party and how to build a long-term ruling Marxist party in the new era, promoting the development of strict governance of the Party in all aspects and achieving fruitful results in the construction of the Party. The amendment to the party constitution absorbed these new achievements and made appropriate changes to the original twenty-fourth to twenty-ninth natural paragraphs of the general outline. The first is to add the promotion of the great party spirit of adhering to the truth, holding fast to the ideal, practicing the original intention, taking up the mission, not afraid of sacrifice, heroic struggle, loyalty to the party, not to be ashamed of the people; to lead a great social revolution with a great self-revolution. Second, in the party’s construction of the basic requirements of the first adherence to the party’s basic line, write additional must improve political judgment, political comprehension, political implementation, and enhance the implementation of the party’s theory and line policy conscientiousness and firmness of the content. Third, in the second basic requirements adhere to the emancipation of the mind, seeking truth from facts, advancing with the times, seeking truth and pragmatism, will promote the Chineseization of Marxism is modified to promote the Chineseization of Marxism era. Fourth, after the second basic requirements to write an additional adherence to the basic requirements of the party’s organizational line in the new era, the basic requirements of party construction from five to six. The first adherence to the Party’s basic line in the training and selection of good cadres needed by the Party and the people, from the organization to ensure the implementation of the Party’s basic theory, basic line, basic strategy, etc. into this basic requirements. Specifically expressed as follows: Third, adhere to the Party’s organizational line for the new era. Comprehensively implement Xi Jinping thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, to focus on the construction of the organizational system, focus on training loyal, clean and responsible high-quality cadres, focus on gathering patriotic and dedicated talent in all areas, adhere to both virtue and talent, virtue first, meritocracy, to adhere to and strengthen the Party’s overall leadership, adhere to and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics to provide a strong organizational guarantee. The party must enhance the political and organizational functions of the party organization, train and select good cadres needed by the party and the people, train and create a large number of successors to the socialist cause who can take up the important responsibilities of the times, gather the world’s talents and use them to ensure the implementation of the party’s basic theories, basic lines and basic strategies from the organizational point of view. Fifth, in the original fifth basic requirement to adhere to strict control of the party, add the party’s self-revolution is always on the road, and constantly improve the content of the party’s internal regulatory system; will strengthen the main responsibility for party management and supervision, modified to strengthen the overall strict control of the party’s main responsibility and supervision responsibilities; will build an effective mechanism that does not dare to rot, can not rot, do not want to rot, modified to promote as one do not dare to rot, can not rot, do not want to rot. Such adjustments and enrichments are conducive to promoting the party’s everlasting spirit of self-revolution, implementing the strategic policy of strict governance of the party in all aspects, deeply promoting the new great project of party construction in the new era, ensuring that the party is stronger in the revolutionary forging and always becoming a strong leading core of the socialist cause with Chinese characteristics.

Q: What has the amendment to the party constitution enriched in terms of adhering to the overall leadership of the party?

A: The Communist Party of China is the core force leading our cause. Since the 19th Party Congress, General Secretary Xi Jinping has put forward a series of new views, ideas and assertions on adhering to the overall leadership of the Party, which provides fundamental guidelines for strengthening and improving the Party’s leadership. The amendment to the party constitution adds the content of adhering to and strengthening the overall leadership of the party in the original 24th paragraph of the general outline. In the original thirtieth natural paragraph, the Party is the highest political leadership is added. Such amendments are conducive to giving full play to the Party’s role as the leading core of the overall situation and coordination of all parties, and implementing the Party’s leadership in all areas and aspects of the Party and the state.

Q: What are the new requirements for Party members and Party cadres as a result of the amendment to the Party Constitution?

A: According to General Secretary Xi Jinping’s new requirements for Party members, in the chapter of Party members, the amendment to the Party constitution has improved the obligations of Party members, adding the study of the history of the Party, enhancing the “four consciousness”, firm “four self-confidence”, and doing The content of “two safeguards”. This enrichment is important to guide the majority of party members to frequently compare the provisions and requirements of the party constitution, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, always firm ideals and beliefs, remember the original mission, in ideology, politics and action with the party central committee with comrade Xi Jinping as the core, more active in the new journey, to build a new era of success. It is of great significance.

According to the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches at the plenary sessions of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, in the chapter on Party cadres, the basic conditions that leading cadres at all levels of the Party must have are enriched, and the fifth item in Article 36 is added to oppose privileged thoughts and privileged phenomena.

Q: What new provisions have been made to the Party’s grassroots organizations and party groups in the amendment to the Party Constitution?

A: Since the 19th Party Congress, a series of important achievements have been made in the Party’s organizational construction and related institutional construction. The amendment to the party constitution absorbed these achievements, focusing on the party’s grassroots organizations, the party group of two chapters to enrich and improve the provisions.

In the chapter of the Party’s grass-roots organizations, focusing on the practical needs of strengthening the Party’s construction work in hospitals, hospitals are clearly included in the types of grass-roots units stipulated in Article 30, paragraph 1. Enrich the basic tasks of the Party’s grass-roots organizations, and add the content of promoting the normalization and institutionalization of learning and education of Party history in the second item of Article 32. According to the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the National Organization Work Conference, in the first paragraph of Article 33, to further clarify the status and role of the streets, townships, towns and villages, community organizations, the relevant content expressed as: streets, townships, towns, the Party’s grass-roots committees and villages, community organizations, unified leadership of the region’s grass-roots organizations of all kinds and work to strengthen grass-roots social governance. At the same time, in the second paragraph of Article 33 to enrich the Party Committee of state-owned enterprises (Party group) to strengthen the Party’s own construction responsibilities and tasks, add the leadership of the united front work and women’s organizations.

In the chapter of the party group, the party group’s responsibilities in Article 48 to adjust the positioning of the expression: the party group to play a leading role. According to the actual setup of the party group, enrich the relevant content of Article 50, to clarify the scope of the establishment of the party group nature of the party committee, expressed as follows: in the subordinate units to implement centralized and unified leadership of the state working departments and the leading organs of the relevant units, you can establish the party committee.

Q: What adjustments and improvements have been made to the two chapters on Party discipline and Party discipline inspection organs in the amendment to the Party Constitution?

A: The amendment to the party constitution absorbed the new achievements of the party’s discipline construction and discipline inspection system reform in recent years, and made necessary enrichment to the two chapters of party discipline and party discipline inspection organs.

In the chapter of party discipline, the second paragraph of Article 40 will be amended to give criticism and education to disciplinary action according to the nature and seriousness of the error, to give criticism and education, order inspection, reprimand and disciplinary action according to the nature and seriousness of the error.

In the chapter on the Party’s disciplinary inspection organs, further clarify the scope of the disciplinary inspection teams assigned to the Party, Article 45, paragraph 4, add the content of the Party’s disciplinary inspection teams assigned to relevant state-owned enterprises and institutions in accordance with the provisions. According to the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, to further enrich the main tasks of the Party’s discipline inspection committees at all levels, the first paragraph of Article 46 added to promote the improvement of the Party and state supervision system.

Q: Please tell us how the opinions and suggestions of Party organizations at all levels and the majority of Party members on the revision of the Party Constitution are handled.

A: This amendment to the Party Constitution, in accordance with the principles determined by the Party Central Committee, the Party organizations in all regions and departments and the majority of Party members on the Party Constitution proposed amendments to the views and suggestions, a comprehensive collection, study by article, fully adopted, a total of 50 amendments to the Party Constitution. Some opinions and suggestions were not adopted in the amendment of the Party Constitution, but the main spirit has been reflected in the report of the 20th Party Congress; some opinions and suggestions need to be further studied and explored in practice; some specific opinions and suggestions can be reflected in other party regulations.