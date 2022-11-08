Election Night 2022 Coverage with Democracy Now!

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Democracy Now! will air a 3-hour election night special from 9 p.m. to midnight ET.
Democracy Now! will be covering the key congressional races which will determine the balance of power in Congress, as well as gubernatorial races and ballot initiatives from around the country. Join them to hear the voices of activists, analysts and grassroots leaders discussing how the movements on the ground will go forward following these important midterm elections.
Watch Here:
Stream Democracy Now! election night special LIVE starting at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 3
TV
Across the U.S.:
- Free Speech TV (Dish Network Ch. 9415 & DirecTV Ch. 348)
- Link TV (Dish Network 9410 & DirecTV Ch. 375)
- Oradell, NJ: OPTV, Ch. 77 Cablevision & Ch. 28 Verizon
- Vermont: Vermont PBS Plus (statewide)
- Washington D.C.: WHUT-TV Ch. 32.1 & 32.2 and DCTV Ch. 95 Comcast/Ch. 10 RCN & Verizon FIOS
- New York City, NY: Manhattan Neighborhood Network, Time Warner Cable Ch. 34 & 1993/1995 & Verizon FiOS Ch. 33
- Philadelphia, PA: PhillyCam, Comcast 66/966 & Verizon Fios 29/30
- Maui, HI: Akaku TV, Ch. 55
- Tyngsborough, MA: Tyngsborough TV, Comcast Ch. 8 & Verizon Ch. 30
- Eagan, MN: Eagan Television, Comcast Ch. 20/859
- Cookeville, TN: WCTE PBS TV, Ch. 22.1
- Los Angeles, LA: DirecTV & DISH Network Ch. 58 or 964), Verizon FiOS Ch. 15
- Erie, PA: WQLN PBS TV, Spectrum Ch. 54.3
- Denver, CO: PBS12, Ch. 12.1
- Grand Rapids, MI: Grand Rapids Television
- Berkeley, CA: Berkeley Community Media, Comcast Ch. 28 & 33; AT&T Ch. 99
- Davis, CA: Davis Community Media, Ch. 15
- Cottage Grove, MN: South Washington Community TV, Ch. 16
- Erie, PA: CAM Erie
- Grass Valley CA: Nevada County TV
- Lexington, MA: LexMedia
- Foxboro, MA: Foxboro Cable Access, MA
- Cambridge, MA: Cambridge Community TV
- Fairfax/Alexandria/Arlington, VA: George Mason Univerity TV
- Lake Orion, MI: Orion Neighborhood TV
- Beaverton, OR: Tualatin Valley Community TV
- Nokomis, IL: Heartland Newsfeed Network
- Oregon, WI: OCA Media
- United Kingdom: Latest TV Freeview, Brighton, UK: Channel 7, Virgin Channel 159
- United Kingdom: Wayout TV, Her Majesty’s Prison System, (67 prisons across UK)
RADIO
- Amherst, MA: WMUA, 91.1 FM
- Berkeley, CA: KPFA, 94.1 FM
- Boulder and Denver, CO: KGNU, 88.5 FM & 1390 AM
- Chapel Hill, NC: WCOM-LP, 103.5 FM
- College Station TX: KEOS, 89.1 FM
- Houston, TX: KPFT, 90.1 FM
- Los Angeles, CA: KPFK 90.7 FM
- Modesto/Salida, CA: KGIG 104.9 FM
- New York City: WBAI, 99.5 FM
- Sarasota, FL: WSLR-LP, 96.5 FM
- Taos, NM: KCEI, 90.1 FM
- Winter Park, CO: KFFR, 88.3 FM
- Lexington, KY: WRFL, 88.1 FM
- Eden Prairie, MN: KTNF, 950 AM
- Redding, CA: KFOI Radio, 90.9 FM
- Attleboro MA: WARA 1320AM, DoubleACS 15
- Lompoc, CA: TAP TV, Ch. 23
- Taos, NM: KCEI 90.1 FM
- Hoopa, CA: KIDE Hoopa Radio
- Salida & Modesto, CA: KPIG 104.9FM
- East Orland, ME: WERU 89.9 FM
- Oslo, Norway: radiOrakel 99.3 FM
- Toronto, ON: CUIT-FM, 89.5 FM
Check your local Democracy Now! station for listings.