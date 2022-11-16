White House Asks Congress for $37.7 Billion in New Ukraine Aid

If approved, it would bring total US spending on the war in Ukraine to about $105 billion.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the ceremony of hoisting the State Flag on the central square of Kherson. President Of Ukraine from Україна, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

By Dave DeCamp / Antiwar.com

The White House on Tuesday asked Congress to approve $37.7 billion in new aid for Ukraine, which would bring total US spending on the war to about $105 billion.

According to The Hill, the request includes $21.7 billion in military aid for Ukraine and to replenish US military stockpiles that have been sent to the country.

A total of $14.5 billion in budgetary aid to directly fund the Ukrainian government is included, as Kyiv is expecting the US and its allies to pay its budget deficit for 2023.

The request also includes $626 million for the US Strategic Oil Reserve and for nuclear safety for Ukraine and $900 million for healthcare and other services for Ukrainians.

The request comes ahead of the swearing-in of the new Congress in January. Republicans are expected to hold the majority in the House once all midterm elections have been called, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has clinched the GOP nomination to be House speaker.

McCarthy raised concerns among Ukraine supporters when he said a Republican-controlled House wouldn’t write a “blank check” for Ukraine. While the majority of Republicans still support spending on the war in Ukraine, McCarthy’s comments may have prompted the White House request during the lame-duck period.

It’s possible Congress will increase the White House requests as media reports said lawmakers in both parties were looking to pass a Ukraine aid bill of about $50 billion before January.

