VIDEO: A Path to Peace in Ukraine

Noam Chomsky, Jill Stein, Vijay Prashad, Medea Benjamin, Brian Becker, Eugen Puryear and Claudia de la Cruz spoke on the need for negotiation, not escalation at a People's Forum/ANSWER Coalition event in New York.

The moment is now to inaugurate a new, multi-national, grassroots movement to advocate for the end to the current war in Ukraine. The stakes are too real and the dangers too great for the peoples of the word to remain on the sidelines. Anti-war forces in the United States and across the world may have different analyses of Russia, Ukraine, and this tragic war, but we can unite around one thing: there is no road to peace if US government policy remains to obstruct negotiations and send endless weapons into the war zone.

We, people of conscience, are coming together to demand that there be a radical shift in the direction of US military and foreign policy. NATO expansion must end. Money must be spent on education, healthcare, and housing, not the war machine. We demand peace, not war. Join us!

Speakers include: Jeremy Corbyn, UK Member of Parliament Jill Stein, Former Green Party Presidential Nominee Vijay Prashad, Tricontinental Institute for Social Research Brian Becker, ANSWER Coalition Eugene Puryear, Breakthrough News Claudia de la Cruz, The People’s Forum Medea Benjamin, CODEPINK …and more! This event is co-sponsored by The People’s Forum and the ANSWER Coalition.

