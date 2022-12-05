Donate Before Dec. 15 for Free Book by Robert Scheer

Become a patron within the next 10 days to take advantage of this exclusive offer!

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

WhatsApp



Our content is carefully written by our talented contributors and curated by our award-winning staff journalists, focusing on the key issues of the day. Led by veteran Los Angeles Times journalists — Publisher Robert Scheer and Editor Narda Zacchino — we strive to bring you valuable content on the critical issues of the day that the mainstream media too often will not report. We look to you — our readers — and a couple of generous grantors, for donations to maintain and grow our small operation (one in which the publisher and editor take no salary).

Our journalism is vital to understanding what is going on in our world today. We reported on our country’s overzealous defense spending for Ukraine, as well as its hypocrisy through involvement in regime changes and wars in other countries. We covered the extradition of Julian Assange and protests across the globe to free him. We had a foreign correspondent travel to Saudi Arabia to cover Joe Biden’s arrival in Jeddah. We covered the US’s inhumane and frequent use of capital punishment, detaining the largest prison and death row population in the world. We also covered the various other systematic failures faced by marginalized communities and violence against journalists.

Become a Patron before Dec. 15 to receive a free book from Robert Scheer while supplies last.

After two years of existence, ScheerPost continues to make an impact. From winning several awards from the Los Angeles Press Club and an Indie Media Award from the Independent Left News, to being retweeted by Elon Musk, to challenging multiple generations of readers and political activists with different perspectives, ScheerPost has grown a strong internet presence. This fall, ScheerPost was able to launch a weekly newsletter at the request of our loyal readers. So much of this growth is possible because of generous donations from you all.

We have no intention of stopping this momentum, but we could use your help.

As our weekly columnist Chris Hedges has written of Bob “he…runs ScheerPost on a shoestring budget, and…will never put ScheerPost behind a paywall, charge a subscription for it, sell your data or accept advertising.” That remains our commitment. We’ll stick to that even if you cannot afford to donate. No hard feelings, just keep reading.

Donate to us on Patreon to receive a free book by Robert Scheer. Act now while supplies lasts — offer ends Dec. 15. If you are already a patron, see our Patreon page for more details on how to claim this reward.