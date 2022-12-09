activism Kenny Stancil Media

Bernie Sanders Calls for Revolutionizing America’s Broken Media System

"We need to rebuild and protect a diverse and truly independent press so that real journalists and media workers can do the critical jobs that they love, and that a functioning democracy requires," said the Vermont progressive.
Bernie Sanders. [Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0]

By Kenny Stancil | Common Dreams

On the heels of New York Times workers walking off the job, Sen. Bernie Sanders on Friday made the case for revamping the nation’s news media system by giving reporters around the United States the resources necessary to produce high-quality journalism for the benefit of society.

In an email to supporters, the Vermont Independent described how profit-maximizing media outlets have undermined reporting on the most pressing problems facing the country and called for significant reforms and investments to support the accountability and public interest journalism on which democracy depends.

“Today in America, after decades of consolidation and deregulation, some eight multinational media companies control almost all the news you watch, read, hear, and download,” Sanders wrote. “All across the country, corporate conglomerates and hedge fund vultures have bought and consolidated local newspapers and slashed their newsrooms—all while giving executives and shareholders big payouts.”

The consequences of this trend have been nothing short of catastrophic, he argued, noting that more than 1,400 communities nationwide have seen their hometown newspapers disappear—with negative knock-on effects for local television, radio, and digital sites that count on them for reporting—as Wall Street giants gobble up and strip mine local news organizations.

Meanwhile, publishers are selling billions of dollars worth of “pharmaceutical and oil ads while failing to provide a consistently fair hearing for issues like Medicare for All or downplaying coverage of the climate crisis,” the Vermont progressive continued. Moreover, even though millions of people across the U.S. are struggling paycheck-to-paycheck, “budget-strapped newspapers” have not ramped up their coverage of poverty.

“At precisely the moment we need more reporters covering the healthcare crisis, the climate emergency, and economic inequality,” Sanders wrote, “the corporate media is incentivized to ignore or downplay these critical issues.”

“The American people desperately need high-quality journalism,” the senator stressed. “When we have had real journalism, we have seen crimes like Watergate exposed and confronted. When we have lacked real journalism, we have seen crimes like mortgage fraud go unnoticed and unpunished, leading to a devastating financial crisis that destroyed millions of Americans’ lives.”

Sanders’ intervention comes one day after more than 1,000 unionized New York Times workers participated in a one-day strike over management’s refusal to approve a contract with better pay and healthcare benefits following months of negotiations.

Times Guild members’ ongoing fight “for a living wage and fair pay,” Sanders wrote Friday, “is not so radical when the company just approved $150 million in stock buybacks for its investors.”

“Real journalism requires significant resources,” he continued, “and one reason we do not have enough real journalism in America right now is because far too many media outlets are led primarily by the pursuit of profit as opposed to investing in the workers and resources it takes to educate the people of this country and hold the powerful accountable.”

Sanders argued that “it is long past time” for lawmakers to:

  • Reinstate and strengthen media ownership rules;
  • Limit the number of stations that large broadcasting corporations can own in each market and nationwide;
  • Prevent tech giants like Facebook and Google from using their enormous market power to cannibalize and defund news organizations, especially the small and independent ones without the infrastructure to fight back; and
  • Explore new ways to empower media workers to effectively collectively bargain with large corporations like The New York Times.

Some of Sanders’ suggestions echo policy recommendations made by University of Pennsylvania professor Victor Pickard, an expert on the political economy of media and the relationship between journalism and democracy.

In an essay published last week in The Progressive, Pickard pointed out that “more than one-fifth of the U.S. population—approximately 70 million Americans—now live in an area with little or no access to local news.”

He warned that “all manner of disinformation and conspiracy-peddling are rushing into the vacuum created by the collapse of local journalism, including right-wing propaganda operations made to look like authentic news reporting.”

“A dwindling number of newspapers failing to produce even the bare minimum of news that society requires isn’t just a journalism crisis—it’s a democracy crisis,” wrote Pickard. “While journalism isn’t a silver bullet for solving the many challenges facing us—from climate change to racial injustice to the soaring rate of income inequality—we cannot begin to confront these wicked problems without a functional fourth estate.”

“Thus far,” Pickard argued, “the depth of the journalism crisis has outpaced any concerted policy response—especially at the level necessary for reconstructing the entire news media ecosystem.”

He continued:

After a modest newspaper subsidy program died with the demise of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation, the only policy intervention to emerge at the federal level is the dubiously named Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA), which would allow media firms to essentially collude and present a united front to negotiate better terms and extract more revenue from platforms like Facebook and Google.

Despite much hype, the JCPA amounts to a corporate giveaway to big broadcasters and publishers—many of whom have been complicit in exacerbating the journalism crisis—instead of directly supporting journalists or creating new outlets. Indeed, the likes of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Gannett, and Alden stand to benefit from the JCPA. This trickle-down approach to funding journalism attests to the paucity of the American social imagination and the lack of political will to devise nonmarket support for a vital public service. A straightforward alternative to the JCPA would be taxing Facebook and Google to create a dedicated fund (perhaps combined with revenue streams from philanthropists, public subsidies, and other sources) to support nonprofit reporting in news deserts and other underserved areas.

Pickard went on to highlight “glimmers of an alternative news media system… flickering from the wreckage.” He cited “the growing number of progressive initiatives at the state and local levels,” including efforts to directly subsidize local journalism in New Jersey and California, as well as blossoming nonprofit endeavors, which demonstrate “the potential for radically democratized media outlets that are public not just in name but in ownership and control.”

“The explosion of newsroom unionization efforts across the country offers hope as well,” wrote Pickard. “The past decade has witnessed nearly 200 successful union drives at news publications. The wave of successful unionizing in recent years attests to the growing sense of solidarity and commitment to social justice among news workers. We might even envision future newsrooms owned and controlled by media workers themselves.”

“What brings these various efforts together is a shared vision of journalism that centers people’s civic needs rather than a commodity whose value is determined solely by its profitability in the marketplace,” he continued. “They treat journalism as an essential public service whose primary purpose is to facilitate participatory democracy, not merely as a vehicle for a handful of rich, white men to make gobs of money.”

Nevertheless, “much more must be done,” Pickard stressed. “We need systemic projects that guarantee a baseline level of news and information for all members of society, not just the privileged few who live in affluent neighborhoods.”

In his email, Sanders wrote that “our Constitution’s First Amendment explicitly protects the free press because the founders understood how important journalism is to a democracy.”

“Quality journalism is not possible when media workers are unable to earn a living wage, and when corporations prioritize profit above all else,” he concluded. “We need to rebuild and protect a diverse and truly independent press so that real journalists and media workers can do the critical jobs that they love, and that a functioning democracy requires.”

  1. Sanders is once again acting as the spokesperson for the nonexistent “progressive Democratic Party”. He spews the rhetoric with the knowledge that the Dems will never allow any progressive policy to be adopted by the party. Apparently this fraud still works for some gullible people.

  2. “When we have lacked real journalism, we have seen crimes like mortgage fraud go unnoticed and unpunished, leading to a devastating financial crisis that destroyed millions of Americans’ lives.”

    Well, Bernie, do you honestly think that “noticing” a lot of stuff like this will result in it being punished? A lot of this stuff has been “noticed” for years, decades, and your fellow Congresspeople and Presidents have failed to punish it.

    Indeed a robust press is necessary – but in a political vacuum will be little more than clickbait – it’s not that we don’t notice it – it’s that we don’t have the political will to fix it – indeed, we need an independent press, but we also need an independent politics with independent parties that your party does its best to keep off ballots (yeah, yeah, you are an “Independent” – it says so on your cap, but you don’t have the moral fortitude to run as one because you “don’t want to wind up like Nader”) sorry, Bernie, your words ring hollow as long as you pledge allegiance to the DP …

  3. When push came to shove in 2016, Bernie Sanders sold out to the oligarchy.

    That cannot be undone.

    Back then, after the primary, he could have declared himself an Independent candidate.

    He had the full support of enough of the people behind him to actually make a real difference..

    Now he should show his behind and vacate his congressional seat.

    1. Bernie didn’t ‘sell-out’, but he did vast.y underestimate the treachery and deceit of “The Quiet American EMPIRE” [apologies to Graham Greene].

      Bernie and AOC, et al. have the power to ‘take this effin Empire down’ — with the 4 million new 18 year olds who can VOTE their asses-off — along with the join power of aligning the GREEN Party and the DSA! We can eff this damned EMPIRE with a:

      PEOPLES PEACEFUL
      REVOLUTION AGAINST
      VIOLENT EMPIRE

      LOVE
      OVER
      VIOLENT
      EMPIRE

      and

      LOVE
      Democratic
      Socialism in
      America

  4. Bernie – the Senator from the F35- a former progressive,
    Now a warmongering regressive – is well past his pull date
    and should stop pretending that he is still fighting for
    Socialized medicine when he stood silent as the only black
    President refused to support it and even killed the option
    To avoid the fraudulent ObamaCare which was RomneyCare in a blue dress

    Bernie: a former supporter urges you to go quiet into that good, good night.

  5. Bernie’s heart is in the right spot when he rails against “corporate conglomerates and hedge fund vultures” — but he is a bit behind the times in merely using that language in excoriating “The American Quiet Empire” — and he needs to amp-up his critique by calling these thieves out as Hedge Fund Whores and Private Equity Pirates.

    Bernie, as I have pleaded with you since May of 2015 to focus like an effin laser on EMPIRE with an extension to your mere “Political Revolution” signs — you need to up your ante with respect to forcefully ‘calling-out’ this damned Disguised Global Crony Capitalist Racist Propagandist Criminal Ecocidal ‘Children-Killing’ & ‘War-Starting’ EMPIRE.

    I’ll give you full TM rights to use these double-sided demonstration and protest signs which I’ve been ad-hoc focus-group tested in Portland Maine and Portsmouth NH. — which get 97% favorable approval, and the only 3% of people who think they’ll be an Emperor:

    LOVE
    OVER
    VIOLENT
    EMPIRE

    and on the other side:

    LOVE
    Democratic
    Socialism in
    America

    Bernie, my friend, — “You guta be the Spirit, Bernie”, as Warren Beatty said in his 1998 fabulous film, “Bulworth”.

  6. Corporate media are a lost cause.

    What really matters are independent journalists like Ben Norton, Aaron Mate, Max Blumenthal, and a host of others doing deep investigative work that barely sees the light of day because Google searches and Facebook algorithms brush their reporting and sites that publish them into oblivion for vast numbers of people who do not even know that they exist.

    If Google did not privilege Wikipedia, which is notoriously dominated by right-wing editorial ideologues, and acknowledged and made visible actually legitimate reporting, a properly informed public would stop consuming Money’s mouthpieces’ drivel and no longer allow it to frame reality. This would force big media to contextualize and report true facts or die.

    Outstanding reporting is out there. What is required is for Google and Facebook to unveil this information and make it visible to billions.

