This is something I wrote to “these ‘TIMES’ they are a-changing” re. Anti-Progressive Christmas Toys:
Video Game ‘Negative Externality Cost’ dumping and ‘dumbing-down’ — about “Amusing Ourselves to Death”
The entire Video Game marketplace is a Ponzi Sceme built on making fortunes by ‘hooking’ kids (and dumb adults) on playing Video Games 24X7 and tech giants making massive faux-profits that inexorably cause equally great ‘Negative Externality Cost’ dumping — just as surely as the ‘Negative Externality Cost’ making ‘faux-profits’ on dumping scams that pertain and dominate in the dirty fossil fuel capitalist industries and of; weapons of war by the “Merchants of Death”, small arms child murdering industry, and dozens of similar counter productive industries — which annually contribute to “Accumulation by Dispossession” [David Harvey], and which allow “The Quiet American EMPIRE” [apologies to Graham Greene] to expropriate and build massive piles of Billions which are; stolen, hoarded, and taken out of productive use to such an extent that “The Quiet American Empire” is now what drunken NFL fans cheer with “We’re #1”, “We’re #1”, “We’re #1” — which in fact is coming very obviously true with respect to the GINI Coefficient of Wealth INEQUALITY!
In 2023, as the data comes in and is processed, it will be shown that America’s GINI Coefficient of Wealth Inequality will be the highest/worst GINI of Wealth Inequality in the World, “We’re #1” — taking over from Russia, which was previously 0.879, when America was 0.858, and that China was moderately ranked at 0.70 (below the mean GINI of all countries).
But NOW, America will indeed be “We’re #1” — very likely because America’s sanctions on Russia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund has been looted by the U.S. Treasury, and equally because Russian oligarchs are far poorer for the same sanctions — that “The Quiet American Empire” will begin 2023 at the ‘Golden GINI of Wealth Inequality’ somewhere over 0.910. Of course at that ranking America is indeed “We’re #1”
BTW, for any who don’t understand, or want to understand — the GINI Coefficient of Wealth Inequality equates with 0.00 meaning that all people in a country have the exact same Share of Wealth, and at the other end of the GINI scale 1.00 means that one single greedy, hoarding, and arrogant “Master of the Universe” owns and controls all the Wealth in a Country.
So the Title of “We’re #1” is an apt and arrogant Championship Gold Medal for this:
Disguised Global Crony Capitalist Racist Propagandist Criminal Ecocidal Child-Killing & War-Starting EMPIRE, controlled by the ‘Ruling-Elite’, UHNWI, <0.003%ers, TCCers, arrogantly self-appointed "Masters of the Universe", and "Evil (not-so) Geniuses" [Kurt Andersen] — which hides Empire behind their totally corrupted dual-party Vichy-facade of duopoly faux-democracy.
BTW2, I would end by saying:
With the news today from “these ’TIMES’ they are a changing” reports that, "Kyrsten Sinema Saying She Will Leave the Democratic Party" it is past time for the ex-Green’s move to participate an essential change in the tectonic plates of American politics to have an alternative to our current duopoly party structure of both these faux-democratic/repubican parties to be shaken-up with an alternative of a new, united, and Anti-Empire "Green DSA Peoples Party", on a Clean Election basis, and with a platform of:
LOVE
OVER
VIOLENT
EMPIRE
Since “The Quiet American Empire” — during George dubya Bush’s 20th century turning manipulation of America into a Disguised Global Crony Capitalist Racist Propagandist Criminal Ecocidal ‘Children Killing’ & ‘War-Starting’ EMPIRE, and has metastasized into a cancerous Unipolar Global Empire — ‘we the American people’ along with ‘all our fellow citizens of our only fragile little world’ have to implement a peaceful revolutionary solution both before a Comet hits our world, next century [“Don’t Look Up”], and before Global Warming incinerates our atmosphere in 2050 — ‘we the people’ will have to stop being a Global Empire, AKA, this current Unipolar Empire.
BTW, to comport with the Christmas motif of Mr. Fish’s fabulous cartoon, I would only add this following analysis of the very unfortunate Israel, Palestinian, and mostly American manipulated Imperialist deceit going back a long time IMHO:
For me, AIPAC (and now AJC) should stand for American-style Imperialism Political Action Committee, instead of American Israel Public Affairs Committee:
I still believe that the number one reason that AIPAC should not have undue influence on this matter is, as I wrote to “The Nation” in 2007, that “AIPAC (the American Israel Political Action Committee) and others, which are together termed “the lobby,” are not really speaking for the majority of Israeli nor American Jews–but are actually speaking nearly the opposite. I have long believed and written that the acronym AIPAC should rightly stand for American-style Imperialism Political Action Committee, since it does not reflect the honest desires and needs of the vast majority of the people of Israel but the aims of a global corporate Empire, which reduces the people of both Israel and America to living in its twin facades of “Vichy America” and “Vichy Israel.”
Yes, AIPAC & AJC accomplish precisely the inverse of the noble purpose it claims to serve–to protect the people of Israel–and is instead a great danger to the people of Israel through its singular focus on the unsustainable and inevitably sorrowful strategy of militarist Empire. But AIPAC is neither the only nor the worst deceiver and denier of the aspirations of peoples whom it claims to speak for. That title of champion guileful mis-guider and destroyer of people’s democratic purpose is the corporate global Empire, which has metastasized from an initial tumor in the United States itself (although it shows no nationalism nor patriotism) and which can best be described as the Empire behind the curtain of “Vichy America.”
Just as AIPAC disregards the real interests of the people of Israel in favor of its own agenda of militant imperialism, so the domestic-grown pathology of the US-centered corporate/financial Empire even more contemptuously and arrogantly disregards the democratic and peaceful interests of all Americans and displaces their dreams with its own sordid nightmare of global domination by force of arms and economic exploitation under the false flag of “Vichy America.”
At the end of the day, it needs to be understood that the global corporatist Empire which hides behind the facade of “Vichy America” is the heart of the destructive unitive Empire that “the lobby” lobbies.”
Since my 2007 criticism of AIPAC’s undue and FALSE viewpoint in claiming to speak for any majority of Jews, I have further thought that from the humanist and empathetic ‘democracy thinking’ of the majority of Israeli and American working-class citizens, that “it’s hard to imagine, in this very modern 21st century, that we are still looking toward the end of the last of tribal ’empire-thinking’.
We are a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, multi-racial, even post-racial, sectarian, mixing-pot-world of democracies on a small fragile planet — and yet, we are still not beyond the danger of existential death at the hands of ancient and irrelevant tribal ’empire-thinking’.
As only Kurt Vonnegut’s sense of ironic black humor might envision, “It is as if the whole human race was about to sit down to a celebratory picnic for successfully reaching our 21st century, when we are all unexpectedly killed by one remaining giant dinosaur.”
The last people in the world who should want to stay in (or ever promote) a world of tribalism, are the Muslims and Jews —- based on how they have been abused by various nationalist and other modern “-ism” Empires.
Fighter pilots have a saying that, “speed is life”. But, for all the rest of us, “inclusiveness is life” — and tribalism is death by the oldest lie of empire.
Racism is another deadly old lie of empire, as is aggressively fundamentalist religion.
Nationalism is a somewhat newer lie of empire, proving particularly deadly in the 20th century.
While, economic ideology is the newest, and current, lie of empire (which is causing our economic and environmental collapse).
But all the lies and deceptions of “empire-thinking” lead ineluctably to the very same grave — so choose your empire poison, stupidly. Or choose your inclusiveness, wisely.
