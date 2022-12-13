Jeffrey D. Sachs Opinion Ukraine

A Mediator’s Guide to Ukraine

by
14 Comments on A Mediator's Guide to Ukraine
The Ukraine War is an extremely dangerous war between nuclear superpowers in a world desperately in need of peace and cooperation.
President met the defenders of Ukraine, via Wikimedia Commons

By Jeffrey D. Sachs / Common Dreams

There is a new glimmer of hope for a quick negotiated end to the war in Ukraine. 

In his recent press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, President Joe Biden stated, “I’m prepared to speak with Mr. Putin if in fact, there is an interest in him deciding he’s looking for a way to end the war. He hasn’t done that yet. If that’s the case, in consultation with my French and my NATO friends, I’ll be happy to sit down with Putin to see what he wants, has in mind.” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman replied that Russia is ready for negotiations aimed “to ensure our interests.”   

Now is the time for mediation, based on the core interests and bargaining space of the three main parties to the conflict: Russia, Ukraine, and the United States. 

The war is devastating Ukraine. According to EU President Ursula von der Leyen, Ukraine has already lost 100,000 soldiers and 20,000 civilians.  Not only Ukraine but also Russia, the US, and EU—indeed the entire world—stand to benefit enormously from an end to the conflict, lifting both the nuclear dread that hangs over the world today and the devastating economic fallout of the war.

No less an authority than the Chairman of the U.S. Joints Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley, has urged a negotiated political solution to the conflict, noting that Ukraine’s chance for a  military victory, is “not high.”

There are four core issues to negotiate: Ukraine’s sovereignty and security; the fraught issue of NATO enlargement; the fate of Crimea; and the future of the Donbas.

Ukraine demands above all to be a sovereign country, free from Russia’s domination, and with secure borders. There are some in Russia, perhaps including Putin himself, who believe that Ukraine is really part of Russia. There will be no negotiated peace without Russia recognizing Ukraine’s sovereignty and national security backed by explicit international guarantees of the UN Security Council and nations including Germany, India, and Türkiye.

Russia demands above all that NATO renounce its intention to expand to Ukraine and Georgia, which would fully encircle Russia in the Black Sea (adding Ukraine and Georgia to existing Black Sea NATO members Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey). NATO refers to itself as a defensive alliance, yet Russia believes differently, knowing full well of the U.S. penchant for regime-change operations against governments it opposes (including Ukraine in 2014, with the U.S. role in the overthrow of then pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych). 

Russia also claims Crimea as home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet since 1783. Putin warned George Bush Jr. in 2008 that if the U.S. pushed NATO into Ukraine, Russia would re-take Crimea, which Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev had transferred from Russia to Ukraine in 1954. Until Yanukovich’s overthrow, the Crimea question was handled prudently by Russia-Ukrainian agreements that gave Russia a long-term lease on its naval facilities in Sevastopol, Crimea.   

Ukraine and Russia differ heatedly over the Donbas, with its predominantly ethnic Russian population. While the Ukrainian language and cultural identity prevails in most of Ukraine, Russian cultural identity and language prevail in the Donbas. After Yanukovych’s overthrow, the Donbas became a battleground between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian paramilitaries, with the pro-Russian forces declaring the independence of the Donbas. 

The Minsk II agreement of 2015 was a diplomatic agreement to end the fighting, based on autonomy (self-government) for the Donbas region within Ukrainian borders, and respect for the Russian language and culture. After signing, Ukrainian leaders made clear that they resented the agreement and would not honor it. Though France and Germany were guarantors of the agreement, they did not press Ukraine to follow through. From Russia’s point of view, Ukraine and the West thereby repudiated a diplomatic solution to the conflict. 

In late 2021, Putin reiterated Russia’s demand for no further enlargement of NATO, especially to Ukraine. The U.S. refused to negotiate over NATO enlargement. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg provocatively stated at the time that Russia would have no say in the matter, and that only NATO members would decide whether or not to encircle Russia in the Black Sea. 

In March 2022, a month after the Russian invasion, Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made substantial progress on a pragmatic negotiated end to the war, based on NATO non-enlargement, international guarantees of sovereignty and security for Ukraine, and the issues of Crimea and the Donbas to be resolved peacefully down the road. Turkish diplomats were the very skilled mediators. 

Yet Ukraine then walked away from the negotiating table, perhaps at U.K. and U.S. prodding, and adopted the policy of refusing negotiations until Russia was driven out of Ukraine by military action. The conflict then escalated, with Russia annexing not only the two regions of the Donbas (Luhansk and Donetsk), but also Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Recently, Zelensky inflamed the situation by demanding the severing of Ukrainian links with Russian Orthodox institutions, breaking religious ties of ethnic Russians and many ethnic Ukrainians that date back a millennium. 

With both the U.S. and Russia now warily approaching the negotiating table, the time for mediation is at hand. Possible mediators include the United Nations, Türkiye, Pope Francis, China, and perhaps others, in some combination. The contours of successful mediation are actually clear, as is the basis for a peace settlement. 

The main point for mediation is that all parties have legitimate interests and legitimate grievances. Russia wrongly and violently invaded Ukraine. The U.S. wrongly conspired in the overthrow of Yanukovych in 2014, and then heavily armed Ukraine while pushing NATO enlargement to encircle Russia in the Black Sea. Following Yanukovych, Ukrainian Presidents Petro Poroshenko and Volodymyr Zelensky refused to implement the Minsk II agreement. 

Peace will come when the U.S. backs away from further NATO enlargement towards Russia’s borders; Russia withdraws its military forces from Ukraine and backs away from the unilateral annexation of Ukrainian territory; Ukraine backs away from its attempts to retake Crimea and from its repudiation of the Minsk II framework; and all parties agree to secure the sovereign borders of Ukraine under the UN Charter and backed by the guarantees of the UN Security Council and other nations.  

The Ukraine War is an extremely dangerous war between nuclear superpowers in a world desperately in need of peace and cooperation. It is time for the U.S. and Russia, two great powers of both the past and future, to show their greatness through mutual respect, diplomacy, and common efforts to ensure sustainable development for all—including for the people of Ukraine, who are most urgently in need of peace and reconstruction.

Jeffrey D. Sachs
Jeffrey D. Sachs

Jeffrey D. Sachs is a University Professor and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, where he directed The Earth Institute from 2002 until 2016. He is also President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and a commissioner of the UN Broadband Commission for Development. He has been advisor to three United Nations Secretaries-General, and currently serves as an SDG Advocate under Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Sachs is the author, most recently, of “A New Foreign Policy: Beyond American Exceptionalism” (2020). Other books include: “Building the New American Economy: Smart, Fair, and Sustainable” (2017) and The Age of Sustainable Development,” (2015) with Ban Ki-moon.

14 comments

  2. Jeffrey, my following brief comment to the NYT expands on this critical effort for peaceful co-habitation on our ’only small, fragile, and endangered world’:

    Paul [Krugman], there is a simple reason as to “Why America Is Getting Tough on Trade” — because “The Quiet American Empire” [apologies to Graham Greene] can’t dominate our world, based only on superior propaganda, and deceit — but only on threatened or actual violence.

    Which is why I believe that my ad-hoc, focus-group tested, and double-sided demonstration signs — which I employ weekly in Portland Maine & Portsmouth NH. simply say:

    LOVE
    OVER
    VIOLENT
    EMPIRE

    and on the other side:

    LOVE
    Democratic
    Socialism in
    America

    Since America continues its extreme arrogance of acting like the:

    Disguised Global Crony Capitalist Racist Propagandist Criminal Ecocidal ‘Children-Killing’ & ‘War-Starting’ EMPIRE, controlled by the ‘Ruling-Elite’, UHNWI, <0.003%ers, TCCers, arrogantly self-appointed "Masters of the Universe", and "Evil (not-so) Geniuses" [Kurt Andersen] — which hides, or attempts to disguise this Empire behind their totally corrupted dual-party Vichy-facade of duopoly faux-democracy — in the same manner that the Bush/Chaney administration, and the Neo-Conservative focused PNAC, heralded as an unprecedented Global Unipolar Power.

    But, IMHO, the fellow duopoly party of this Empire held an earlier goal of the same level of geopolitical and Imperialist deceit in the "Quiet coup d'tate" of 1944's OSS & DNC torpedoing of FDR's brilliant and socialist VP, Henry Wallace.

    Reply

  3. Kind of a non-solution and spotty oversimplified historical context. Did Putin force inmigration into Donbas, etc? If so, it’s an artificial stake driven in the name of cultural identity. Is NATO a real threat to Russia? What “regime changes” within Russia are on deck awaiting NATO action?
    It seems to me pretty obvious that Putin wants full and complete access to the Black and Azov seas and doesn’t give a damn about the Russian people (LGTBQ and canon fodder) themselves.
    Solution:
    1) Return Crimea to Ukraine (Seems author forgot that Russia forced deportation of its real indigenous population)
    2) Give Russia indefinite lease to Savastopol Base
    3) Return Eastern annexed territories to Ukraine
    4) Assure no Ukraine NATO membership to assuage the pretense of NATO threat (Clearly NATO has no problem engaging in a proxy war anyway whether Ukraine is a member or not .)

    If Putin doesn’t accept (and he won’t), it demonstrates that his real ambitions have nothing to do with his stated concerns.

    Reply

    1. The 1954 administrative move to assign Crimea, not to Ukraine as a nation as such did not exist but to artificial entity of Ukrainian Socialist Soviet Republic, an administrative part of Soviet Union, was not based on nationality or ethnic motivation as 98% of Crimea population was ethnic Russian since 1754.

      Such move was arbitrarily taken by Khrushchev representing Ukrainian communists, newly elected by Soviet Union communist party politburo general secretary after Stalin’s death as a part of pay off to his Ukrainian political cronies for their support as they gained control over Mediterranean-like vacation resort for communist elites in Sochi.

      In fact Crimea was not annexed by Ukrainian Socialist Soviet Republic but added as autonomous self governing region with all rights to make local decisions with no Kiev initiative or even approval. Crimea never became part of Ukraine it was only associated with by arbitrary decisions of Soviet apparatchiks. At first more than half of Ukraine population were ethnic Russians.

      Referring to ethnic Russian immigration to Ukraine it was process that started 250 years ago as those Russians mostly moved onto open spaces with no population at all.

      Such emigration policy was not unique to Soviets but promoted by all Russian rulers.

      As far as Russia deportation of indigenous population from Crimea likely referring to Crimean tatars (Muslims) deportation by Stalin for cooperation with anti revolutionary forces after 1917 Bolshevik Revolution civil war as well as Nazi collaborators during WWII.

      In fact in 2014 Putin upon Crimean reunification with Russia reversed Stalin policies on Crimean tatars and allowed them to return to claim their land and receive reparations.

      2. The city of Sevastopol, with military and commercial ports, submarine base, Evpatoria electronic warfare base as well air force base in Simferopol were never assigned to Ukraine in 1954 by Khrushchev.

      They became no part of Ukraine as all critical military infrastructure in Soviet Union were directly controlled by Moscow.

      And hence Kiev has no claim on those properties. It was pure gesture of good will that Putin paid for leasing them as they always belonged to Russia.

      There were eight years of continuous Russian effort to gain peace in Ukraine. For Crimea Putin offered Kiev regime huge reparations (nearly free natgas) plus full access to Crimean ports, fishing and commercial rights to Ukrainian businesses including tariffs-free special economic, free trade zones.

      Putin proposed to invest in ukrainian energy sector to provide reliable electricity and natural gas sources for Crimea. He also proposed covering all costs of maintenance and improvements in Dnepr-Crimea water canal critical and sole source of drinking water to Crimea on the top of very high water fees agreed to be remitted to Kiev government.

      All those ideas to avoid war were blocked by US and Nazi factions in Kiev regime as they all were preparing to war.

      The Minsk II agreement that would have prevented war if not rejected by Zelensky in 2021 provided for return of Donbas to Ukraine as autonomous republic similar status Crimea had with Ukraine before secession.

      All those reasonable, fair and highly beneficial to Ukrainian people solutions to the Ukrainian conflict were summarily rejected in 2021 as US and its Kiev puppets chose war and turned their population into cannon fodder while deliberately pauperized countless millions of EU and US citizens with no reason at all but obsession to overthrow Putin rule as threatening domination of global western imperialism by Russia-China-India global alliance.

      War was inevitable because Western imperialism wanted war. Recent Poroshenko and Merkel confessions proved it.

      After rejection of all peace efforts pushed by Russia war and Russia US mutual security negotiations will have to decide what kind of peace will ever be in Ukraine.

      Reply

  4. The end to this war is that Ukraine rejoin Mother Russia.

    Mother Russia see Ukrainians as serfs.

    Are you absolutely kidding me.

    Reply

  5. I hope Putin doesn’t travel for this meeting. I don’t trust any of the US bastards at this point and neither should he. Look what’s happening in the Balkens.

    Reply

  6. I disagree that Russia wrongly invaded Ukraine. It seems to me Russia did due diligence in trying to settle disagreements peacefully and was thwarted at every instance, leaving nothing else available to protect their borders from US hegemony and the NATO alliance that does its bidding. NATO should have been abolished after WWII. But USA has used it repeatedly in its own interests as well as using the World Bank, and others to impoverish nations, which Gaddafi picked up on and why, when he wanted to nationalize his country’s resources and went to China for loans to build infrastructure, NATO planes bombed his convoy. What was good for his country was bad for US and NATO interests and that’s why he was murdered in a most horrible way.

    Reply

  7. Biden said, “I’m prepared to speak with Mr. Putin if in fact, there is an interest in him deciding he’s looking for a way to end the war. He hasn’t done that yet. ” It starts out with a fallacy. Russia made several attempts to meet for discussions, which were rebuffed by the US. We can assume that Biden is saying he’ll agree only to a formal talk in which Putin agrees to whatever Biden demands. That’s not going to happen.

    Reply

  9. I have enormous respect for Professor Sachs, not least because he has a lifetime of in-the-room knowledge and experience at the highest levels of governments with powerful figures I can only read about.

    That said, I have four nits that I believe are relevant to this conversation.

    Their relevance, I believe, is (1) that neocon lies having long since crossed the boundary to full-on delusions, there is no way the U.S. will ever relent militarily in Ukraine in the absence of regime change in Washington, and (2) ultranationalist Ukrainian fanatics’ hatred of Russia, Russians, and all things Russian, not least the Russian language, leaves Russia no option but to eliminate them, which is one of the three clearly-stated explicit objectives of Russia’s Special Military Operation in Ukraine: denazification.

    My nits are as follows:
    1. President Putin does not consider Ukraine a part of Russia.
    In the first third or so of the paper linked to below that he wrote in July, 2021, Mr. Putin explains the historical unity of — meaning shared history and familial and cultural ties between — the Russian and Ukrainian people.

    Then, beginning with the paragraph that ends with the word “Respect!”, Putin explains his view of the political and economic relationship between the Russian and Ukrainian states, which emphatically is not that Ukraine is part of Russia.

    He ends the article with a recounting of the history of the 8-year Donbas civil war, beginning with the 2014 Maidan coup.

    Someone threw this paper in my face some months ago to “prove” that Putin considers Ukraine part of Russia. But the person who threw it at me — and others, like Matt Duss, Timothy Snyder, and Bill Fletcher — obviously didn’t read the whole thing because after you wade through reams of ancient history, it could not articulate more strongly that Putin does not consider Ukraine a part of Russia.
    http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/66181

    2. Viktor Yanukovych, the democratically-elected president of Ukraine who was violently driven from office and Ukraine in Feb. 2014, is invariably described in Western media as “pro-Russian.”

    But according to this Dec. 19, 2013 Reuters article (the dates of the articles in this post are important), no Ukrainian was a more enthusiastic proponent of increasing trade with the EU than Mr. Yanukovych:
    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ukraine-russia-deal-special-report-idUSBRE9BI0DZ20131219

    3. The IMF, which is an instrument of U.S. foreign policy, put the kibosh on the EU-Ukraine deal on December 2, 2013.

    Here are the IMF’s demands:
    “cancel unaffordable tax cuts … [r]educe the quasi-fiscal losses in the energy sector by increasing the very low household gas and heating tariffs … [l]aunch broad structural and governance reforms to improve the business climate and boost sustainable growth.”

    On Dec. 17, 2013, Mr. Yanukovych accepted a $15 billion Russian bailout, postponed signing the EU deal, and asked the EU to continue negotiations in hopes of signing with the EU at a future date.

    (Victoria Nuland already had “Fuck the EU” in mind as of Dec. 2, 2013, in my uninformed opinion.)

    Here is the IMF report. See page 2:
    https://www.imf.org/external/pubs/ft/scr/2014/cr14145.pdf

    4. One of the first things Ukraine’s 2014 coup government did was repeal the Ukraine’s regional language law.

    Ukraine’s regional languages law granted official status in oblasts to languages spoken by 10% of their populations. This treatment of minority language rights, allowing teaching school and interacting with government in minority languages, is common around the world. Examples include French in Quebec, Spanish or Chinese in San Francisco.

    According to the following April 11, 2014, Guardian article:
    “Shortly after President Viktor Yanukovich was ousted in February, Ukraine’s parliament voted to cancel the second official language law.”
    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/apr/11/ukraine-interim-prime-minister-fail-break-stalemate-east

    Protests ensued, culminating on May 3, 2014, when dozens of Russian speakers protesting the threatened repeal of Ukraine’s regional languages law were immolated in Odessa — yes, burned to death — in a government building into which they had retreated that was set afire with Molotov cocktails by Ukrainian Nazi madmen.

    Here is May 3, 2014, BBC article reporting the incident:
    https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-27259620

    In summary:
    The U.S. always finds the most violent, hateful, crazed, fanatics to fight its proxy wars: Mujahedeen in Afghanistan, Contras in Nicaragua, al Nusra in Syria, Ukrainian Nazis in Ukraine.

    Ukrainian Nazis have their own parochial agenda — ethnically cleanse Ukraine of anything and anyone who is Russian. U.S. neocons have theirs — destroy the Russian state and plunder its material resources similarly to how the U.S. plundered Russia’s financial resources in the 1990’s.

    President Vladimir Putin, “the devil incarnate,” confronted by this unwanted, unrelenting aggression and forced to deal with it, is in the position of having to defend his country from an insane cabal in Washington, DC without plunging the world into terminal nuclear war.

    If Professor Sachs has any idea how to bring sanity into the minds if U.S. neocons, I certainly hope he finds a way to accomplish that.

    Reply

    1. What started off as an informative comment ended up smearing an entire population and its Russian-speaking president Nazi Madmen.

      Reply

    2. Thank you for all your details, so true – it is unbelievable that our MSM is just rewriting history and never talks about the facts that lead to this disaster – wars do not fall out of the sky … What worries me most is, that obviously nobody in our ‘good western rules based international society’ recognizes how DANGEROUS this situation is (the Cuban Missile Crisis – if one cares for the whole story – almost killed us all, we can thank a Russian sub captain for that … and this was not the only time, these hellish things almost incinerated all of us … IS ANYBODY IN POWER OUT THERE thinking about this?? I doubt it!)

      Reply

  10. Here, Here Mr. Sachs!! I will take to the streets for this framework!! Let’s end this now!! Stop the killing and destruction!! Peace is at hand, let’s grab it now in this season of peace and love!!

    Reply

