DEBATE: Did the Squad Betray Rail Workers?

By Briahna Joy Gray / YouTube

Editor’s Note: Below is the video description from Bad Faith.

Seattle city counsel & Socialist Alternative member Kshama Sawant joins Ryan Grim & Briahna Joy Gray on Bad Faith to debate the strategy, adopted by most of the squad, to vote for the union crushing TA that averted a legal rail workers strike. Ryan Grim has been accused of “running cover” for the squad members’ strategy, while Kshama Sawant argued their vote for a union voting bill was a clear betrayal. Is Ryan right to say it made sense for the squad to follow the advice of some union members who wanted them to adopt that strategy? Or is Kshama right to call that “political gaslighting?” Ryan joins the conversation about half an hour in, and it’s a hot but productive conversation. you wont want to miss it.

Briahna Joy Gray Briahna Joy Gray is an American political commentator, lawyer, and political consultant who served as the National Press Secretary for the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign. She hosts her own podcast, Bad Faith, and co-hosts The Hill’s web series Rising. Author link