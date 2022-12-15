Correction on Lee Camp Story

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

WhatsApp



By SP Staff

FOR THE RECORD Dec. 15: Early this morning, ScheerPost republished a column and video by Lee Camp from MintPress News titled, “Pentagon Admits They Can’t Account for Half Their Assets Amid Latest Audit Failure.” The column and video for Camp’s Behind The Headlines erroneously stated that a 2018 article from The Nation magazine by Dave Lindorff (misspelled Lindorph) about the Pentagon’s 2018 audit “has since been wiped from The Nation’s website” but was recovered on a “web archive.” The Nation has reached out to ScheerPost to let us know that the article “was an award-winning Nation cover story and is still readily available online.” We apologize to The Nation magazine and our readers for reprinting the error.