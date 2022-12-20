Chris Hedges mr. fish Original Video

An Xmas Gift from Hedges and Fish

by
14 Comments on An Xmas Gift from Hedges and Fish

Every year, Bob sends Chris Hedges and Mr. Fish into the blistering cold of the New Jersey woods to chop down a tree for the annual ScheerPost Christmas party. Please donate to ScheerPost so we can start buying a tree instead—and so you can get a book.

Subscribe to our Patreon by Dec. 25 for a free book by Robert Scheer (domestic readers).

BECOME A SCheerPOST PATRON

14 comments

  2. This was wonderful, and unexpected. Wishing you happy holidays and a peaceful new year, and looking forward to more independent journalism – from snowy Oslo, Norway.

    Reply

  7. Wiki is easy to donate….. where do I donate to you guys…..

    Thank you for so much work and passion.

    Mike Hoover

    Reply

  8. I like that pathetic tree and am happy it lives on. I’d like to have that music in my house. Where can I find it? Sending love.

    Reply

  9. According to the latest Q-Anon Chris Hedges is actually Christopher Kimball without the bowtie. Keep those delicious recipes coming.

    Reply

  10. Hedges and Fish should head south to the Jersey Pinelands – the State DEP just got approval to cut down 2.4 MILLION pine trees there. We’re talking about the 1 million acre Pinelands National Reserve a world recognized Un Biosphere Reserve due to its unique ecology – the largest forested area on the east coast from Boston to Washington DC.

    I’m sure DEP Commissioner LaTourette could find them a “diverse” tree amongst the previously forested rubble, see:

    If 2.4 Million Trees Fall, Will Trenton Hear It?
    https://www.insidernj.com/if-2-4-million-trees-fall-will-trenton-hear-it/

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: