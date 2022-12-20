An Xmas Gift from Hedges and Fish

Every year, Bob sends Chris Hedges and Mr. Fish into the blistering cold of the New Jersey woods to chop down a tree for the annual ScheerPost Christmas party. Please donate to ScheerPost so we can start buying a tree instead—and so you can get a book.
14 comments
-
-
This was wonderful, and unexpected. Wishing you happy holidays and a peaceful new year, and looking forward to more independent journalism – from snowy Oslo, Norway.
-
-
-
-
-
Wiki is easy to donate….. where do I donate to you guys…..
Thank you for so much work and passion.
Mike Hoover
-
I like that pathetic tree and am happy it lives on. I’d like to have that music in my house. Where can I find it? Sending love.
-
According to the latest Q-Anon Chris Hedges is actually Christopher Kimball without the bowtie. Keep those delicious recipes coming.
-
Hedges and Fish should head south to the Jersey Pinelands – the State DEP just got approval to cut down 2.4 MILLION pine trees there. We’re talking about the 1 million acre Pinelands National Reserve a world recognized Un Biosphere Reserve due to its unique ecology – the largest forested area on the east coast from Boston to Washington DC.
I’m sure DEP Commissioner LaTourette could find them a “diverse” tree amongst the previously forested rubble, see:
If 2.4 Million Trees Fall, Will Trenton Hear It?
https://www.insidernj.com/if-2-4-million-trees-fall-will-trenton-hear-it/
-
-
-