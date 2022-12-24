Fundraising Original SP Staff

We Heard Your Requests — ScheerPost is Now on PayPal

4 Comments on We Heard Your Requests — ScheerPost is Now on PayPal
Make a one-time donation today!

Attention readers!

We’ve seen your requests for one time donation options and pleads for an alternative to Patreon (are they really that bad?)

We are happy to announce that we are now accepting donations on PayPal — a huge step for our two year old independent news outlet! We appreciate your support and aim to make donating to us as convenient as possible for you, our loyal readers.

We are very excited to continue bringing you new advancements in 2023, and we plan to continue listening to your requests and improving your experience with our site — but we need your help!

Donate before tomorrow night to receive a free book written by Robert Scheer!

ScheerPost is now on PayPal — Donate today!

Watch our holiday fundraiser video from Chris Hedges and Mr. Fish Below:

4 comments

  1. PayPal?????? Paypal that shuts down accounts of independent journalists and those who criticize power????? Are you kidding me???? No! I closed my account in protest!

    Show me an address or p.o. box and I will happily write you a check.

    I don’t do Patreon, either. Screw them, too!!

    We have to exercise power with our monetary choices.

  2. Now if you would only provide an address to send checks to – even a PO box for those of us not enamored of PayPal

  3. Be aware of Pay Pal canceling you and taking your money for saying things they find offensive. I just made my 1st Truth Dig contribution. Love your content.

