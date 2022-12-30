Original Patrick Lawrence Ukraine

Patrick Lawrence: The Souls of Ukrainian Folk

by
9 Comments on Patrick Lawrence: The Souls of Ukrainian Folk
As Kyiv prepares to persecute the souls of its own people, it seems we are about to witness just how inhumane this project has been from the outset.
In Zelensky We Trust – Mr. Fish

By Patrick Lawrence / Original to ScheerPost

The U.S.–cultivated coup in Kyiv not quite nine years ago, when a small minority of Ukrainians deposed a duly elected president in the name of democracy, was indecent enough. Who would have guessed that the indecencies would go on and on and on to the point the fanatical regime now running the country would go after the very souls of its own people?

The first post-coup act passed in the Rada, Ukraine’s legislature, back in February 2014 was to ban use of the Russian language in official contexts. The regime subsequently shut down opposition newspapers and broadcast media, outlawed opposition parties, and imprisoned opposition leaders and journalists. Periodic arrests, assassinations and constant persecutions at the hands of openly neo–Nazi paramilitaries and death squads became something close to the norm.

Now things take a yet more diabolic turn. When Volodymyr Zelensky announced plans earlier this month to ban the long-established Ukrainian branch of the Russian Orthodox Church, the Ukrainian president signaled that his regime intends to intervene into the religious allegiances and beliefs—the very psyches, indeed—of that considerable portion of the population that looks to the Russian Orthodox Church for spiritual guidance.

Support our Independent Journalism — Donate Today!

SUBSCRIBE TO PATREON
DONATE ON PAYPAL

This, it turns out, is where the campaign to remake Ukraine as a Western nation—to turn it into something it has never been—was fated from the beginning. I, along with a lot of others, ought to have known.

How shall we understand this indefensible business, this wholesale act of erasure?

Straight off the top, we have a paradox the like of which comes along but rarely. Making Ukraine “Western” requires that a nation with pronounced differences turn itself into a profoundly and comprehensively intolerant society in contradiction of the most basic assumptions of Western liberalism. Europeans, or at least those purporting to lead them, now seem perfectly pleased to welcome into their ranks a regime given to official religious persecution.  

Zelensky announced his intent to draft a law banning the traditional Orthodox church in his nightly national broadcast on December 2. Three weeks later he was greeted as a courageous defender of democracy and freedom with an extravagant standing ovation when he addressed a joint session of Congress. There is no avoiding the conclusion here: The U.S. imperium does not give a tinker’s damn about democracy and freedom in Ukraine, religious or otherwise. It cares about manipulating these totemic notions as it cynically sacrifices Ukraine and Ukrainians to its campaign to subvert, ultimately, the Russian Federation.

I cannot help thinking of all those foolish people waving blue-and-yellow flags off their front porches these past months. They have been had by the contemptuous warmongers who have been selling the war in Ukraine for more than a year now. Given that every fact noted in this commentary is readily available to anyone who looks, theirs must be counted a willed ignorance at this point, a psychological pathology.

Ukraine’s various divisions run deep and are in no way to be regretted. Different languages, religious affiliations, political loyalties, deep family ties, different histories—all these are evident among Ukraine’s 44 million people. This could have been a source of national strength—of creativity, of a unique identity, of national pride.  

I consider nations of this kind, neither altogether Western nor altogether Eastern but some of both, to be in a special category with special responsibilities. Finland is such a case and Germany another, as noted previously in this space. So is Ukraine. Its makeup suggested that it, too, could have served as a bridge between the Western and Eastern traditions.

The post-coup regime in Kyiv, directed by America’s neoconservative cliques, wasted no time before pushing this aside. The project from Day One was to sabotage a naturally occurring identity, if I can put it this way, and replace it with a bottom-up artificial identity. It was never going to work and never will. If Zelensky’s proposed religious persecution law tells us one thing above all others, it is that this vicious regime is intent on permanently eliminating all aspects of  the identity of Eastern-oriented Ukrainians. In effect, Kyiv proposes to destroy the nation in the name of saving it.

American policy cliques have been exploiting social and political divisions in this fashion since the Truman administration’s support of the fascist Greek monarchy in the spring of 1947—Washington’s first post–World War II intervention. Always, these operations are conducted in behalf of one or another variety of right-wing dictatorial regime. In the Ukraine case, it found rich soil in the longtime contempt the Western-tilted half of the nation has entertained toward the Russian-speaking eastern provinces.

The political and ideological aspect of the religious question in Ukraine reads directly out of the extralegal 2014 coup. Under Petro Poroshenko, the highly corrupt, malleable chocolate magnate who assumed the presidency in the spring of that year, Kyiv founded the Orthodox Church of Ukraine as an alternative to the Moscow-aligned Ukraine Orthodox Church in 2018. This has proved the basis of the persecution campaign we now witness.

Things grew heavy going soon after Russia launched its military intervention last February. Within weeks, armed extreme-right militias began disrupting services in Russian Orthodox parishes with Russian-speaking majorities. By all appearances, these attacks have been ad hoc, although appearances often deceive in the Ukraine case.

Recent raids of Russian Orthodox monasteries have been a matter of official policy. Kyiv has justified these interventions with allegations that these monasteries have been serving as hotbeds of Russian collaborators aiding Russian forces with information useful to the Russian military campaign. It is now evident that these raids were a prelude to Zelensky’s December 2 announcement. Are there such collaborators among the monks? Were these dramatic intrusions simply stage-setting displays with no real justification?

Here we must step carefully. It would require a dedicated correspondent with an investigative instinct to answer such questions, and there seems to be no such journalist among the Western correspondents reporting the war from the Ukrainian side. So we must remain agnostic on this issue.

But there is no room for agnosticism when we consider Zelensky’s legislative plans. None. In his announcement he explained his intent as “making it impossible for religious organizations affiliated with centers of influence in the Russian Federation to operate in Ukraine.” No circumstances I can think of justify the suppression in this manner of a long-established church with many millions of followers.

The waffle you read in the major dailies reporting these matters is over-the-top even by their slovenly standards. Of Zelensky’s plans The New York Times reported, “They raise hard questions about… how a ban on the church would square with freedom of religion under the Ukrainian Constitution.”

Preposterous. What questions would they be, one has to wonder.

The incompetent Ukrainian leader’s proposed law is of a piece, it is to be noted, with the larger Western project. Trade sanctions, exploded gas pipelines, disrupted cultural schedules, expulsions, slammed diplomatic doors: All is dedicated to pretending that Russia and its people can somehow be made to “go away.”

As Kyiv prepares to persecute the souls of its own people, it seems we are about to witness just how inhumane this project has been from the outset.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

* indicates required
Patrick Lawrence
Patrick Lawrence

Patrick Lawrence, a correspondent abroad for many years, chiefly for the International Herald Tribune, is a media critic, essayist, author and lecturer. His most recent book is Time No Longer: Americans After the American Century. His web site is Patrick Lawrence. Support his work via his Patreon siteHis Twitter account, @thefloutist, has been permanently censored without explanation.

author site

9 comments

  1. Patrick is essential reading for anyone wanting or needing (!) extra information explaining this needless conflict born of hatred of Russia by a limited number of people who have no decent values Christian or otherwise. The influence and destructive behaviour of these neocons, Nazis and their followers need to be counteracted with the sort of careful, clear, truthful explanations Patrick provides.

    Reply

    1. It is a fact that Kiev regime ideology is fascist and fascist policies regarding certain religious institutions often include total ban like it was in case of Jewish Religion in Germany.

      However, general approach among fascists in Europe was to politically persecute leadership and part of religious congregations who refused to support government policies, not to disband entire organizations.

      For example in German occupied Eastern Europe Christian religions were not banned while hundreds of churches were burned and hundreds of priest were killed or imprisoned as they defied Nazi orders on religious grounds.

      By continuing persecution, closing or seizing church’s land and buildings, constant threats, intimidation and finally banning Russian Orthodox religion Zelensky adopted Hitler’s policy toward Jewish religion namely eradication of religion and population that is following it.

      But let’s be honest so called Western tradition is full of persecution or banning certain regions for hundreds of years like Islam in Spain, Huguenots, in France or Catholics in some German states or parts of Switzerland or Lutherans or calvinists in Italy and most of all banning and persecution of Jewish religion in most of Western Europe in one historic period or another. In fact in last 500+ there was periodic exodus of western Jews to Eastern Europe where they were better tolerated even in some cases supported by land grants mostly in Poland, Belarus and Ukraine.

      Historically attitude to banning religions was similar in the East as in the west as it was dictated mostly by ideology or political expediency.

      The key is not to follow historical precedents but instead promote religious tolerance on all sides. Zelensky rejected religious tolerance and by that rejected fundamental value of freedom of conscience and religion Western propaganda claims as sacrosanct.

      Reply

  2. GFW Hegel, The Philosophy of History, “What experience and history teaches us is that people and governments have never learned anything from history, or acted on principles deduced from it.”

    “We and they are exemplars, models of popular government for the rest of the world. We and they stand arm-in-arm against autocrats and authoritarians.” — Andrew Bacevich

    This quote stands as exemplar of White Western stupidity as US politicians have always supported the worst kinds of autocrats and dictators. Venezuela and Mexico supported the Allies through WWII with cheap, highly profitable crude oil. Iran supported the Allies through both world wars. Latin America would be heaven on earth if the Monroe Doctrine stood for anything but Yankee greed. They all received treacherous collaborators, poverty, contempt, and death squads as reward.

    Simon Bolivar: “The United States appears to be destined by Providence to plague [Latin] America [and the world] with misery in the name of liberty.”

    The US now, and always, makes collaborators of the most corrupt, violent human rights abusers. Recently, US trained military yahoos committed 8 coups in West Africa. Of course, military coups are cheaper than honestly negotiating Oil & Gas rights with responsible, democratically elected, popularly supported leadership. ‘Los Zetas’, Mexico’s worst narco gang were trained and armed by US ‘special forces’. Honduras, where democracy was recently restored after a US-OAS coup installed a president and family now facing decades in US prisons for drug trafficking. El Salvador, where ex-President Cristiani is facing murder charges for the executions of 6 Catholic priests, housekeeper and her young daughter, who advocated for negotiations and peace.

    Homer: “Hateful to me as the gates of Hades is that man who hides one thing in his heart and speaks another.”

    Jackie Robinson, 1972 biography: “I cannot stand and sing the anthem. I cannot salute the flag; I know that I am a black man in a white world…I know that I never had it made.”

    Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis: “We must make our choice. We may have democracy, or we may have wealth concentrated in the hands of a few, but we can’t have both.”

    These human rights criminals are chosen because they have NO LOCAL SUPPORT. US-NAYOYO collaborators know their lives and fortunes depend on brainlessly following CIA directives. Zelenskiy and his Bandera Nazis are only the most recent iteration of Western Quislings put in power to serve US greed.

    Gen. Smedley Butler, “I spent 33 years and four months in active military service and during that period I spent most of my time as a high class muscle man for Big Business, for Wall Street and the bankers. In short, I was a racketeer; a gangster for capitalism.”

    Reply

  3. Not a word about all the money Putin and the remaining Russian oligarchs have stolen from the Russia people. The war serves Putin in several ways. It distracts from the Russian oligarchies criminality, potentially delivers more resources to Russian oligarchs (such as the 500 year supply of coal in Donbas) and exposes dissidents so they can be taken off the street. A sort of periodic cleansing for the sake of the authoritarian state. Putin is the Russian government and the Russian government is Putin.

    As far as religion goes, I think Joseph Campbell said it best- “Moreover, the paramount concern of a popular religion cannot be and never has been “truth” but the maintenance of a certain type of society, the inculcation in the young and refreshment in the old of an approved ‘system of sentiments’ upon which the local institutions and government depend”.

    When there are bombs are missiles falling on a country I would not expect an environment of perfect freedom of expression. However, if indeed Mr. Zelensky is choosing a western model, I would say ‘be careful what you wish for’.

    Reply

    1. Never mind that Putin targeted those oligarchs from the start, how did he steal any money from the Russian people, other than in the same way the US government steals money from Americans? Your anti-religion quote simply expresses an opinion. What’s relevant in Ukraine: The people are overwhelming Orthodox. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church and the Russian Orthodox Church have the same Scriptures, same doctrine, same faith, but different church leaders (patriarchs). Zelensky’s goal, in striking violation of international human rights law, is the eradication of the Russian Orthodox Church. Interestingly, Zelensky isn’t even Orthodox.

      Reply

    2. @Beeline – what a load of BS!
      You are obviously totally ignorant of events as they have unfolded over the past 3 decades and/or have been brainwashed by the nightly news as brought to you by CNN.
      Wake up moron and stop being deceived!

      Reply

  4. THOSE WHO DON’T KNOW HISTORY…

    Per the alleged Santayana line, “are doomed to repeat it.” However, the repeat offenders are seldom the ones who suffer the consequences.

    The current Best and Brightest 2.0 have the same attitude of superiority as their Dem predecessors who produced the fine results of the Vietnam war. An earlier version was the Wilsonian Dems, who thought empire a splendid idea.

    What was the point of WWI? Despite any good intentions, the outcome was the distribution of horror world-wide. The rise of the USSR and of Nazi Germany. Then WWII and the Cold War, excuses for the US to see itself as the only world force for “good,” good of course the same as US interests.

    The Ukraine/Russia story has many more chapters than those who think everything that happened before they were born is irrelevant can ever understand.

    When the Mongols invaded, the Russians appealed to the Christian west. Who responded with behavior like during the Crusades–take advantage; grab lands, destroy Orthodox churches, kill Eastern Christians. The people of the area later called western Ukraine decided that surviving as Uniates–Orthodox rite in communion with Roman Catholic Rome–was better than being dead independents. To the Orthodox aligned with the traditional Russian Orthodox Church, that was heresy. To them, it still is. Similar story with Yugoslavs who split into Catholic Croats and Orthodox Serbs. Add how long the Greeks were left under Ottoman rule because the west didn’t want to help any potential allies of Russia. Which as Orthodox, the Greeks were presumed to be.

    So then the Orthodox view themselves as being under continuous threat by the west for centuries. Which isn’t helped by the US dividing everything into either/or: good/bad, us/them, with us/against us.

    The issues are not as superficial and ahistorical as the neolibs/neocons who lust after empire want us to believe. It’s as multifaceted as those onion domes; deeply heartfelt and central to the Orthodox soul.

    Reply

  5. The hero-worship in the West of Zelensky, along with 24/7 propaganda concerning all things Ukraine, is sickening. ———- In addition to Zelensky’s ‘cancel culture’ putsch on religion, he has been paving the way for a full-blown neoliberal hell-hole. Labor laws/protections have been eviscerated. Laws restricting foreign ownership of land in Ukraine have been rescinded. USA BigAg already have mapped out favored areas for exploitation. (similar to the maps of Iraqi oil fields US BigOli had planned to divvy up after THAT illegal war). —————– And, let’s not leave out how Zelensky has banned all political parties save for his, as well as shutting down all press that doesn’t sing his song. Zelensky is steeped in corruption, along with his benefactor, Kolomoisky. But, never mind —-> we’re s’posed to think of hime as CHURCHILL!! He’s a ‘FREEDOM fIGHTER’ (with the olive drab sweatshirt to prove it)
    ———– Whatever happens with this war, the Ukrainian people will be living with harsh, insufferable conditions for at least a generation.

    Many thanks to Patrick Lawrence for such clear-eyed analysis and sane perspective. I’d like also to recommend todays edition of CN. Joe Lauria is on fire! One piece totally deconstructs the Maidan coup, its origins/implementation. Another piece is a meticulous review of Nazi origins/evolution/influence in Ukraine since WWll.

    Reply

  6. Much truth here, but one problem. As popular as the meme is, Nazis don’t allow Jews to join their party, much less to serve as their leader. Google it. Zelensky is Jewish. Further, the people of Ukraine never forgot what the Nazis did to their country. Zelensky is, however, a fascist. My guess is that his forces are called Nazis on the belief that Americans are too ignorant to understand what “fascism” is.

    One interesting fact is that Ukraine was a part of Russia, similar to a state or province, from the 1700s until 1991.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: