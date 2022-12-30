Chris Hedges

Watch Chris Hedges on C-SPAN On Jan. 1

C-SPAN 2 will host ScheerPost columnist Chris Hedges on Jan. 1 to discuss and take calls about politics, war, incarceration in America and more.

Program ID: 524629-1

Category: Call-In

Format: Call-In

Location: Washington, District of Columbia, United States

Will Air: Jan 01, 2023 | 12:00pm EST | C-SPAN 2

Airing Details

  • Jan 01, 2023 | 12:00pm EST | C-SPAN 2
  • Jan 01, 2023 | 2:00pm EST | C-SPAN 2
  • Jan 02, 2023 | 12:00am EST | C-SPAN 2
  • Jan 02, 2023 | 2:00am EST | C-SPAN 2

