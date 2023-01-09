David Schultz Education

Free Speech and Academic Freedom in the American Corporate University

by
3 Comments on Free Speech and Academic Freedom in the American Corporate University
Alumnae Hall, Brown University. Kenneth C. Zirkel, CC BY-SA 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

By David Schultz / CounterPunch

Free speech and academic freedom  are under attack in American higher education.

From the right the allegation is that wokeness and political correctness  have taken over, articulating  a political agenda that is  anti-white, anti-Christian, anti-capitalism, and pro LGBTQ.  From the left  the indictment is that schools continue to replicate stereotypes in their curriculum that perpetuate discrimination against marginalized groups.

Efforts by administrators to police curriculum raises concerns  of academic freedom among  faculty, whereas  doing nothing  leaves students  feeling they are victims of institutional biases and unresponsive to them.

The  fundamental issue here is not of ideology—it is the inherent problem of the corporate university where free speech and academic freedom are not seen as core to the education mission. Instead both are compromised by the needs and pressures of the corporate structure of contemporary higher education in America.

The idealized vision of higher education is one that emulates and reinforces the values of an open and tolerant society.  Going back 1,000  years to the birth of universities in Europe there was this myth that higher education was a crucible of free speech and thinking.  This belief was reinforced with the creation of American higher education where the hope was that colleges would replicate the values and mission of pluralist democracy.  John Dewey, perhaps America’s greatest visionary of American education, talks of how education should be about teaching students how to be good citizens and that the aim of education was to inculcate the values in school that are necessary in a democracy.

To accomplish this democratic mission,  the American Association of University Professors articulated principles of academic freedom. Put into place to secure these principles was the  concept of tenure.  Together they were supposed to insulate professors from retaliation for advocating controversial ideas, thereby exposing students to a diversity of viewpoints critical to  learning and education.  Higher education was supposed to permit a marketplace of ideas, producing truth and yielding tolerance and respect for a diversity of opinion.  It was both supposed to be insulated from political pressure, but at the same time replicate the values we claimed we wanted our society to support.

Yet the reality is that higher education, including in  America, seldom lived up to the myth.  Schools were neither never  neutral nor insulated  from outside pressures.  Medieval universities in Europe generally had religious missions, yielding to the orthodoxies of their schools. Galileo was barred from ever teaching again after he was condemned by the Catholic Church for arguing that the Earth was not at the center of the universe.  Rene Descartes, often considered the father of modern philosophy, taught in Belgium and so feared that the publication of one of  his books questioning  God’s existence would make him the next Galileo, waited until his death to publish it.  Other professors over time were fired for challenging religious orthodoxy too, or later by teaching Darwin and evolution.

In the twentieth century battles over free speech and academic freedom in America centered on allegations of communist influence with many professors dismissed.  The McCarthy era of the 1950s purged many institutions.  Fights in the 1960s over the Vietnam War  proved controversial, with efforts by students to prevent CIA or ROTC recruitment on campus  or to bar objectionable speakers.  Academic freedom and free speech policies seldom insulated professors from dismissal if schools wanted them out.  Higher education has always been at the crosshairs of social conflict.

But now the pressures are far different than before.  This is especially at a time when political polarization is at an apex and when schools have priced themselves beyond what most people can afford and when the pool of college-ready students has and will continue to decline.  Higher education is desperately searching for students and revenue, and it has all but abandoned the mythic model and replaced it with the corporate university.

 If at one time higher education declared free speech central to its mission, the corporate university is less likely to do that. The corporate university, as I have previously written, is one with a top-down management structure that views faculty as  revenue producing workers and students as customers.  Often administrators and board of  trustees have corporate private sector and not higher education backgrounds.

The corporate university, in response to declining public support for  higher education,  took control of the curriculum in order to generate revenue.   These universities, to save money and maintain flexibility, have significantly eliminated tenured faculty and replaced them with part timers.  The reality is now that barely a third of all faculty in America have tenure or are tenure-track.  For most faculty, there is no real academic freedom.

Academic freedom and free speech on campus serve corporate university imperatives.  It reflects a brand it wishes to sell. For Christian or conservative colleges as for private or public liberal institutions, whose speech and viewpoint is protected or privileged is a byproduct of which students it wants to recruit or donors or foundations it wishes to solicit.   Protecting students from ideas that offend them is less about ideology than it is about recruitment for a target market.

 The free speech or academic freedom that is protected is the one that furthers the bottom line of the specific school in question.  Few schools, if any truly have enough money to really be neutral, and in truth, do not want to be. They are selling a viewpoint or perspective and hoping that it will further their market niche.

David Schultz

David Schultz is a professor of political science at Hamline University. He is the author of Presidential Swing States:  Why Only Ten Matter.

  1. My understanding remains that the original problem was caused by the entire function of all universities being changed to one where all academic employees were driven into a short term contract for a specified period, to commit to a specified result. That change made it impossible for anyone to be certain to maintain their career if they became in any way controversial. That in turn faced them with a stark choice . . . express an honest opinion and possibly lose everything, home, family, possible destitution.

    However, right at this moment in the ongoing history of higher education; that refusal to permit academia the freedom to think, and then to take action upon those thoughts, created what one must describe as “education by rote”. That safety in one’s career demanded no one ever stand up and suggest that the existing conventional explanations for theoretical . . . facts; were wrong. As to do so was a short walk to the exit of their career. That then ensured a safe career by always; Teach by rote; never let a student think for themselves; always insist that they would damage their potential for a degree if they moved away from what their university taught them.

    Now, at least two primary subjects are about to be taught, not in the English language, not in either an UK or USA university. That teach by rote will have destroyed the credibility of both nation’s higher education systems. That they will not be able to teach because all their potential students will walk away to a new theatre . . . where truth, freedom to debate, and direct access to the new work with be their reward.

    Some, at the highest levels, both political and educational, in both nations, have known of this potential for some years, but have refused to face some difficult decisions needed to address this situation; that they themselves have created. Time has very nearly run it’s course.

  2. Professor Schultz:
    In September 2003, I was on C-SPAN2…..
    An academic conference at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) concerning the Iraq War……
    I stated quite truthfully that the Iraq War would find no more success than the Vietnam War……
    I provided the audience at the conference, and C-SPAN viewers, several fundamental reasons for my grave and serious analysis…….All of which proved to be correct……
    Most of the mail I received over the next couple of weeks was positive…..Some mail was nasty…..
    But, more importantly, I was proven right…..The Iraq War was a stunning strategic disaster……
    Yet, Professor Schultz, being right does not always produce a positive result for one’s academic career……
    My history department chair at GVSU, Jim Smither, who attended the event, ended up saving my job……I was grateful…..
    Most of my “colleagues” did not speak to me about the C-SPAN event……Jealous, of course, and probably closet militarists……
    It should be noted that none of them ever served in the US military…..(Note: 99% of faculty have never served)…..Pretty normal departmental make-up……I had served in the US Navy for four years…….
    But being a Visiting Assistant Professor at GVSU, I had no ‘job’ protection……None…..
    As you know, Professor Schultz, academia can be a brutal profession……
    Nevertheless, in the spring of 2004…..I was on the receiving end of a major “blowback” incident……
    I was awarded a Fulbright Fellowship to teach American Studies in Malaysia…..Why?…..
    I was the only candidate who applied for this position……The State Department officer so informed me…
    This State Department told me and my then wife, to pack our household goods as fast as possible…..
    We would be leaving immediately after the semester ended……We packed — quickly…..
    I told the departmental chair, Jim Smither, at GVSU about the Fulbright; He informed me that I would have my job when I got back; and, I almost told the landlord that we would be leaving our rented home in Big Rapids, Michigan, next week……I going to wait until Monday to wrap things up…..I’m glad I did…
    On the last Friday, at the end of Finals Week, I received a phone call from the woman at the State Dept..
    I will never forget it…..
    She informed me that the US State Department had rescinded my Fulbright to Malaysia……
    She informed me that the decision “came from the 7th floor”…..
    She immediately wanted to separate herself from the situation……I sensed that she no longer had any interest in me, or what had happened to me…..
    She told me that Sec. of State Colin Powell’s office took my Fulbright away…..No reason given…..
    “See ya later…..Get lost…..” All the support and enthusiasm originally shown to me was GONE!……
    But I knew immediately it was the C-SPAN event……I tried to be relocated to another country…..
    When I told other State Department Fulbright officers what happened, they informed me that no other Fulbright had been rescinded……for the whole world..!!….NONE……I was completely stunned……
    In the end, I got to keep my job — barely…..The next year I was on the Fulbright “list” to go to Vietnam….
    Then, at the last minute (again), I was told that two professors who applied AFTER the deadline were accepted, and I was pushed out of the Top Five……I never applied for a Fulbright again…..
    Professor Schultz, yes, free speech does exist in academia, and America, but it comes with a price…..
    Sometimes a very steep price……I know…….
    Six years later, in the fall of 2010, I received the prestigious Franklin Fellowship from the US State Department…….I was the 82nd recipient of this award……
    I worked on Human Rights…….Rather ironic, isn’t it…..
    I judged other countries for their degree of Free Speech within their societies..!!..Not kidding……
    Needless to say, while writing several of these annual Human Rights reports for the US State Department, I never forgot what “they” did to me for speaking out against the Iraq War….
    One of America’s greatest strategic mistakes in the nation’s history…….
    Free speech. Academic freedom. Sh*t. That dog doesn’t hunt, Professor Schultz, that dog doesn’t hunt!!

  3. Left my doctoral program when I discovered how beholden academia is to the corporate $$$. Was given a talking to by department chair when student/consumers, dependent on the bank of mommy daddy for funds, complained they had to do too much work for my course. No piece of paper is worth the diminishment of intellectual freedom.

    Great piece.

