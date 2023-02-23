Mark Fiore: Freedom Liberry

Share this: Tweet



By Mark Fiore / Original to ScheerPost

The movement to ban certain books is gaining traction in Florida and around the country. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is riding the book ban bandwagon to national fame (after first riding Covid misinformation bandwagon) as he prepares to run for president.

Organized groups have popped up over the past two years to work with right wing politicians to enact book bans and push back on diversity and, um, history, in school and library books. Politicians, legislatures and conservative leaders are helping push the clock back to when we had good ol’ fashioned ‘Merican history and book learnin’ — before education was complicated with things like inclusion, gender issues and a reckoning of our nation’s racism.

Florida, with its ridiculous “Stop W.O.K.E.” and “Don’t Say Gay” laws is ground zero for the book banning rampage. In addition to books, DeSantis and his pals in the legislature are keeping an eye on what you say, how you train your employees and how you invest.

And here I thought Republicans were for small government that stayed out of people’s business. (Guess that only applies to guns and taxes.)

