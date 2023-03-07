Police Raid Atlanta Forest After ‘Cop City’ Opponents Overrun Security Post

Share this: Tweet



Dekalb County, GA – At least 30 people were arrested on Sunday evening in the South River Forest during a ‘week of action’ music festival taking place near the location of the proposed controversial ‘Cop City’ facility.

UPDATE: 3/6/23 – According to the Atlanta Police Department press release, there were at least 35 people detained. Unicorn Riot also learned that of those arrested, approximately 22 were charged with state-level domestic terrorism charges, moving the total number of people connected to the ‘Stop Cop City’ movement who are facing domestic terrorism charges to around 42.

Earlier in the evening, a march of several hundred opponents of the project (generally known as ‘forest defenders’) took over a police surveillance outpost along a power line clearing near Intrenchment Creek. The crowd set off fireworks and threw other projectiles over the barbed wire fence of the outpost, causing the police to retreat.

Barricades of tires and other debris were set up at the outpost entrance and two UTVs, a Front End Loader, office trailer, and mobile surveillance tower were destroyed and set on fire. Several port-a-potties were tipped and barbed wire fences bent, twisted and rendered insecure.

Additional “Cop City” construction defense infrastructure appears to have been destroyed by fire as forest defenders overrun the outpost. pic.twitter.com/O3huFUWxK7 — UNICORN RIOT 🦄 mastodon.social/@UnicornRiot 👈 (@UR_Ninja) March 5, 2023

When entering the forest, officers could be heard threatening to shoot people.

I am finally going through my footage from last night. I didn't catch the first moment on film because it happened so quickly as they entered the forest that I didn't have my phone out yet. But I got this one.



Holy shit y'all I got it. https://t.co/wLSLp0yVvz pic.twitter.com/bMDJUK9gUx — Just Some Fucker (@just_somefucker) March 6, 2023

The ‘week of action’ organized by opponents of the project is underway. More coverage of the Atlanta forest protests is on our website.

