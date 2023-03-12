The Rights of Asylum-Seekers are Under Attack by Biden Administration

Don't let cruelty win. Rush support to protect migrant rights.

By Amnesty International

President Biden is preparing to revive disgraceful Trump-era policies that will viciously strip asylum-seekers of their rights.

President Biden plans to revive the cruel and illegal Trump-era asylum ban, and reports indicate he is also considering reinstating the inhumane practice of family detention. Both of these proposals would violate human rights and will directly endanger the lives of people and families — including babies — who are fleeing horrors and persecution to seek safety in the U.S.

For years, when family detention was a common practice in the United States, detained families were subjected to dismal conditions, abuses, and trauma. Any amount of detention can cause trauma in children and can compound the trauma that many children already faced in their home countries and on their journeys to the U.S.

When President Biden took office, he promised to end family detention for good, restore the asylum system, and center human rights in immigration policy. But the proposals he’s considering right now would abandon human rights and make him the new “Detainer-in-Chief.” We need to make him reverse his course immediately.

Thank you for all you do to defend human rights,

Amy Fischer

Advocacy Director, Americas

Amnesty International USA

