On The Brink: Jenin’s Rising Resistance

Share this: Tweet



Print

Email

WhatsApp



By Mondoweiss

On January 26, 2023 the Israeli army conducted a deadly invasion into the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. In the span of a few hours, the army shot and killed 9 Palestinians. A 10th Palestinian succumbed days later to wounds sustained during the raid.

It was one of the deadliest single invasions into the Jenin camp, and in the West Bank, in years. It came on the heels of a year of the Israeli military’s efforts to quash the resurgence of armed resistance in the occupied Palestinian territory, including in the Jenin camp, which has a long history of armed resistance to Israel’s occupation.

Mondoweiss Mondoweiss is an independent website devoted to informing readers about developments in Israel/Palestine and related US foreign policy. author site