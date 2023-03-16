Dennis Kucinich and Michael Hudson on the Anatomy of Bank Failures

Share this: Tweet



This is a wide-ranging discussion about the anatomy of bank failures. Dave Kelley, the moderator, is a pension actuarial expert, headquartered in Ohio. Chairman of the Domestic Policy subcommittee of the Govt Oversight Committee, Kucinich, as a senior member of Congress, investigated the subprime meltdown (see you tube videos), grilling Wall Street titans. Michael Hudson is one of eight economists in the world who predicted the collapse of the financial system 2007-2008. He is a noted author on the corruption of the economy. Kucinich’s most recent book, The Division of Light and Power, explored corruption in the banking and private utilities industries.