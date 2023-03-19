War Made Easy: Will US Media Finally Admit Its Craven Complicity in Iraq War?

The clip from the 2007 documentary "War Made Easy" displays the media's attempt at manufacturing consent for the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Screenshot from clip thumbnail.

By Media Education Foundation

This clip is adapted from the critically acclaimed documentary “War Made Easy,” produced in 2007 by the Media Education Foundation at the height of the Iraq war. “War Made Easy” takes a blistering look at how U.S. media outlets from Fox News to MSNBC enthusiastically disseminated Bush administration propaganda and helped sell a war that would kill thousands of American troops and hundreds of thousands of Iraqis, most of them innocent civilians.