A Radical Approach To The Environmental Crisis (w/ Keith Akers)

By Lee Camp / MintPress News

Join activist Keith Akers in a fascinating deep-dive interview on climate change and ecological sustainability. In his upcoming book, Embracing Limits, Akers asks tough questions about the impact of anthropogenic climate change and proposes a truly sustainable future with economic degrowth at its core.

In this conversation, Akers discusses his personal journey in learning about climate change, including the concept of peak oil and the flawed logic of infinite economic growth. He explains how fossil fuel extraction technologies have pushed back the point of peak oil, but emphasizes that we need to revolutionize our relationship with natural resources to protect ecosystems, reduce waste, and improve the living conditions of the poor.

Akers breaks down the multiple ecological crises facing life on Earth, from biodiversity collapse to BigAg’s use of chemical-intensive monoculture farming. He advocates for a movement away from animal agriculture as a significant step in the fight for a society that exists in harmony with nature, but also emphasizes that radical change is necessary.

Camp and Akers discuss the major obstacle to action: the rich and powerful who fight change with ruthless legal campaigns, fake science, and propaganda because ecological sustainability would not be good for industrial profits.

Don’t miss this insightful interview with Keith Akers, a well-known author on the historical and religious roots of ethical veganism, and learn how we can all contribute to creating a more sustainable and just future.

Lee Camp Lee Camp is the host of the hit comedy news show “Redacted Tonight.” His new book “Bullet Points and Punch Lines” is available at LeeCampBook.com and his stand-up comedy special can be streamed for free at LeeCampAmerican.com. author site