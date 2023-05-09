David Swanson Israel Nord Stream II

Talk World Radio: James Bamford on Israelgate and Nordstream

By David Swanson / Let’s Try Democracy

This week on Talk World Radio we’re discussing Israelgate and Nordstream. Our guest, journalist James Bamford, has a new book called Spyfail: Foreign Spies, Moles, Saboteurs, and the Collapse of America’s Counterintelligence, and recent articles in The Nation, one called “The Candidate and the Spy,” another “The Nord Stream Explosions: New Revelations About Motive, Means, and Opportunity.” See https://www.thenation.com/authors/james-bamford

Total run time: 29:00
Host: David Swanson.
Producer: David Swanson.
Music: Brush Strokes by texasradiofish (c) copyright 2022 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Noncommercial (3.0) license. Ft: billraydrums

David Swanson

David Swanson is Co-Founder, Executive Director, and a Board Member of World BEYOND War. He is based in Virginia in the United States. David is an author, activist, journalist, and radio host. He is campaign coordinator for RootsAction.org. Swanson’s books include War Is A Lie. He blogs at DavidSwanson.org and WarIsACrime.org. He hosts Talk World Radio.He is a Nobel Peace Prize nominee, and was awarded the 2018 Peace Prize by the U.S. Peace Memorial Foundation. Longer bio and photos and videos here. Follow him on Twitter: @davidcnswanson and FaceBook.

