Talk World Radio: James Bamford on Israelgate and Nordstream

By David Swanson / Let’s Try Democracy

This week on Talk World Radio we’re discussing Israelgate and Nordstream. Our guest, journalist James Bamford, has a new book called Spyfail: Foreign Spies, Moles, Saboteurs, and the Collapse of America’s Counterintelligence, and recent articles in The Nation, one called “The Candidate and the Spy,” another “The Nord Stream Explosions: New Revelations About Motive, Means, and Opportunity.” See https://www.thenation.com/authors/james-bamford

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music: Brush Strokes by texasradiofish (c) copyright 2022 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Noncommercial (3.0) license. Ft: billraydrums

