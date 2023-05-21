Journalists for Sale: Tucker, Teixeira and Taibbi (w/ Patrick Lawrence)

Share this: Tweet



By Diego Ramos and Max Jones / Original to ScheerPost

ScheerPost’s own Max Jones and Diego Ramos are back with another video interview except this time it is under the official name for their show: Journalists for Sale. We hope the irony isn’t lost on our readers and we are excited to bring this weekly interview show to the site and our other platforms.

This week, Jones and Ramos talk about the state of the media with none other than esteemed ScheerPost columnist Patrick Lawrence. Inspired by Lawrence’s insightful and substantial piece, “Journalists-on-Journalists Crime,” the trio engages in a stimulating discussion, discussing Tucker Carlson’s Fox News ousting, the media’s handling of leaker Jack Teixeira and Matt Taibbi’s Mehdi Hasan appearance.

Max Jones Max Jones is a staff writer and video producer for ScheerPost. A summa cum laude graduate of the University of Southern California, where he studied communication and screenwriting, he is following his post-USC plans to be an independent screenwriter/filmmaker and, at ScheerPost, produce video journalism that challenges institutions of power. author link

Diego Ramos Diego Ramos, ScheerPost managing editor and New York bureau chief, is a journalist from Queens, NY. He graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has previously worked at BuzzFeed News and was managing editor of Annenberg News at USC. He’s covered and researched myriad topics including war, politics, psychedelic research and sports. author link