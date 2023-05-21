ScheerPost Finalist in Nine SoCal Journalism Award Categories

Share this: Tweet



By SP Staff / Original to ScheerPost

The Los Angeles Press Club recently announced the finalists for its 65th annual Southern California Journalism Awards naming ScheerPost staff and contributors as finalists in nine categories.

ScheerPost’s founder and publisher Robert Scheer is a finalist for two awards, including audio journalist of the year for his award-winning weekly KCRW-hosted podcast “Scheer Intelligence” where he and prominent figures including politicians, authors, film directors and producers, among others discuss pressing issues of our time. Last year, Scheer is also a finalist in the “talks/public affairs” category, also for his “Scheer Intelligence” podcast.

ScheerPost itself is also a finalist for best news website exclusive to the internet for bringing readers cutting edge news and analysis on issues and perspectives mainstream media often ignores.

ScheerPost writer Chris Hedges is a finalist for best online columnist for his deeply insightful and inquisitive pieces “On Being Disappeared,” “America’s New Class War,” and “Worthy and Unworthy Victims.” You can read Hedges’ columns here.

ScheerPost’s contributing editor, Natasha Hakimi Zapata, is a finalist for two awards, one in the foreign correspondent category for “Liz Truss or No Liz Truss, Things Are Bleaker in Britain Than Anyone Realizes,” published with The Nation, on the resignation of the UK’s shortest-term prime minister. She is also a finalist in the foreign columnist or critic category for her work in “Boris Johnson’s (Far From Final) Bill for Damages,” jointly published with The Nation.

For his illuminating work that calls on readers to question authoritative institutions, Mr. Fish is a finalist for best editorial cartoon, “Portion Control,” an original illustration exemplifying US imperialism and imposition of its global tensions.

“Portion Control” by Mr. Fish

Ellen Brown, who writes about finance and the economy for ScheerPost, is a finalist for best non-political commentary for her consistently sound economic analysis, specifically in her piece “The Coming Global Financial Revolution: Russia Is Following the American Playbook,” which was also one of ScheerPost’s most read stories last year.

Deputy publisher Victoria Valenzuela is also a finalist in the online race and society category for a story she wrote for LA Taco on “California’s Lost History of Lynching Latinos in L.A. More Than 100 Years Ago,” The story was reprinted by ScheerPost.

The winners of this year’s Southern California Journalism awards will be announced at an award dinner in Los Angeles on June 25.