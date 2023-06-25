Prigozhin Uprise Collapses, Putin in Control, Prigozhin Agrees to Exile in Belarus, Wagner Under MoD

Share this: Tweet



Print

Email

WhatsApp



By Alexander Mercouris / YouTube

Editor’s Note: We are posting this account of the Wagner conflict because, according to Michael Brenner, a professor Emeritus of International Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh and a Fellow of the Center for Transatlantic Relations at SAIS/Johns Hopkins who has written extensively about the Ukrainian proxy war,“This is the best (informed, considered, objective) account and interpretation of the Wagner affair and its implications of which I am aware.”

Prigozhin Uprise Collapses, Putin in Full Control, Prigozhin Agrees to Go Into Exile in Belarus, Wagner to be Brought Under Russian MoD Control.

Support our Independent Journalism — Donate Today!

Alexander Mercouris Alexander Mercouris is the editor-in-chief at TheDuran.com author link