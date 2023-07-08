Assange Chris Hedges Consortium News

VIDEO: The Death of Journalism

by
Leave a Comment on VIDEO: The Death of Journalism
Chris Hedges, Stella Assange and Matt Kennard discuss the implications of the Julian Assange case and the demise of mainstream journalism.

Hedges, formerly of The New York Times, and Kennard of the Financial Times, explain what it’s like to work within the confines of establishment journalism and Stella Assange makes an impassioned plea for the survival of her husband in a trenchant event at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London on Wednesday night, covered by Consortium News

